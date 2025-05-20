Share

There’s no chance on Earth that the former US president’s late-stage cancer wasn’t noticed while he was in office.

Former US President Joe Biden has revealed a devastating medical diagnosis: an aggressive, metastatic form of prostate cancer. While the diagnosis itself calls for sympathy, the timing of its demands scrutiny.

Too little, too late – or just too convenient?

We are told that Biden’s cancer, discovered following a recent medical exam, has already spread to his bones – a sign of a disease not just aggressive, but advanced. And yet this is the same man who, as we had been constantly reassured during his presidency, was under the most sophisticated and regular medical scrutiny in the world. For someone whose health is of profound national interest, especially given his age, this level of late-stage detection is implausible.

If Biden were an average citizen in a broken healthcare system, such a delay might be tragically understandable. But he is not. He is the former commander-in-chief of a global superpower. His check-ups were comprehensive, frequent, and confidential. Which begs the obvious, unsettling question: Did they already know – and simply not tell us?

The specter of Original Sin

The diagnosis announcement lands with eerie precision, just days ahead of the publication of Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, an upcoming book by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson. The book promises an unflinching account of the inner workings of an administration allegedly defined by obfuscation and denial about the president’s mental and physical decline.

The timing is not a coincidence – it is a strategy. By announcing Biden’s cancer now, his PR team appears to be preemptively rewriting the narrative. When Original Sin raises serious concerns about the former president’s capacity to serve, the public will already be primed to respond not with alarm or anger, but with compassion for a 'sick old man' facing mortality with dignity. In other words: Damage control, not transparency.

A pattern of obfuscation

This is not the first time Biden’s health has been shrouded in mystery. For years, his evident frailty has sparked debates – not just among partisan pundits, but across dinner tables and newsroom panels. Conservative commentators have long floated the idea that what we’re witnessing is less “elder statesmanship” and more a form of elderly exploitation – propping up a figurehead while obscuring the reality behind the curtain.

The jokes about “elder abuse” began as punchlines but are now starting to look like blunt assessments of a harsh truth. The president's health isn’t just a personal matter; it’s a national security concern. And if Biden's cancer was indeed known or suspected months – or years – ago, when he was still in office, the cover-up is not only cynical but deeply irresponsible.

Controlling the narrative, betraying the public

This late-stage disclosure isn’t just about health; it’s about trust. The American people deserve honesty from their leaders, particularly when those leaders ask for our votes while hiding the most consequential truths. The calculated timing of this announcement – designed to dilute the blow of an upcoming exposé – is political cynicism at its worst.

Biden’s diagnosis may elicit sympathy, but it should not elicit forgiveness for deception. The truth appears to have been suppressed until it was strategically useful. And that should outrage every American, regardless of party.

The story here isn’t just about cancer. It’s about a presidency that may have allowed disease to metastasize not just in the body of its leader, but in the moral fabric of its governance.

