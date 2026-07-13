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In the 2026 Johor state election held on 11 July 2026, Barisan Nasional (BN), led by UMNO and Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi, achieved a resounding victory. The coalition captured 48 out of 56 state seats with approximately 59.7% of the popular vote, up from 40 seats and 43% in 2022. Pakatan Harapan (PH) was reduced to just 8 seats (32.6% of the vote), while Perikatan Nasional (PN) was wiped out entirely.

Analysts often examine state election results through a “federal lens” by aggregating votes within each parliamentary constituency (Dewan Rakyat seat). Johor has 26 federal seats, and the state-level voting patterns provide a strong indicator of how a hypothetical federal election might play out in the state under similar conditions.

Overwhelming BN Dominance remodeled into Federal Terms

Analysis: Wikipedia

According to the aggregated figures from the state election:

BN secured a majority in 25 out of 26 parliamentary constituencies.

The sole exception was Bakri (P145), where PH edged ahead with 46.07% to BN’s 42.16% (others took the rest).

BN performed particularly strongly in many traditional strongholds and mixed areas, often exceeding 55–70% in seats like Parit Sulong, Ayer Hitam, Sembrong, Kota Tinggi, Pengerang, Pontian, and Tanjung Piai. Even in urban and semi-urban areas such as Johor Bahru, Tebrau, and Iskandar Puteri, BN held competitive or winning shares. PH’s support was concentrated in a handful of seats with stronger Chinese and urban voter bases, but it was insufficient to overcome BN’s broad appeal.

This projection underscores BN’s (particularly UMNO’s) remarkable recovery in Johor. Factors cited by observers include rebounding Malay support for UMNO, discontent with the pace of federal reforms under the PH-led national government (affecting non-Malay voters who traditionally backed PH/DAP), and effective localized campaigning by BN component parties MCA and MIC, which performed well in winning state seats.

In a full federal general election, these numbers suggest BN could potentially sweep nearly all of Johor’s 26 parliamentary seats — a dramatic shift that would significantly bolster its position within Malaysia’s unity government. However, actual federal outcomes would depend on national issues, turnout differentials, multi-cornered contests involving PN, and strategic alliances that differ from state-level dynamics.

The 2026 Johor result serves as a powerful morale booster for BN ahead of future national polls, while highlighting challenges for PH in retaining its traditional support bases in the south. Johor, long a political bellwether, has sent a clear signal. Pakatan Harapan and other parties really need to think out their strategy of getting their supporters out to vote.