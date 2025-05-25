Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Loh's avatar
Robert Loh
1h

Ha ha...Azam is where he is simply because he is Anwar's lapdog; doing his master's bidding. It is a quo pro quo.

What is surprising is the Agong's assent to the extension.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture