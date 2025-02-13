Share

Former MCA member Lee Hwa Beng’s view that PAS may have been unfairly demonized as the enemy of non-Malays, particularly Chinese and Indians, sheds light on the complexities of Malaysian politics.

This portrayal of PAS as a radical Islamic force stems largely from the DAP’s efforts to present itself as the champion of non-Malay interests.

By articulating an extreme version of PAS, the DAP has instilled fear among non-Malays, painting a scenario where PAS’s political ascendancy could endanger non-Muslim freedoms.

DAP has depicted itself as the protector of non-Malay rights, using PAS’s Islamic image as a rallying point for its supporters.

While PAS may project a stricter version of Islam than Malay-centric parties like UMNO, this projection is more about distinguishing itself from mainstream Malay parties.

Religion, being a powerful political tool, has been utilized by PAS to bolster its Islamic credentials among conservative Malay voters.

However, this strategy has also been a major reason why PAS is labeled as an extremist party.

Interestingly, the DAP once cooperated with PAS under the Pakatan Rakyat (PR) coalition.

Their political alliance ended not due to the DAP’s actions, but because PAS chose to sever ties.

According to some senior PAS leaders, the split was fueled by the DAP allegedly sowing division within PAS, ultimately leading to the formation of the breakaway faction, Amanah.

As long as the DAP continues to portray PAS as a threat, it can secure the non-Malay vote. However, should this narrative collapse, PAS would no longer be seen as the prime enemy of non-Muslims.

Although PAS is an Islamic party, its platform is not about converting non-Muslims but rather defining its identity in opposition to other Malay political groups.

The DAP’s performance in government has exposed it as an ineffective defender of dwindling non-Malay rights.

The artificial barrier created by the DAP between non-Muslims and PAS is not easily dismantled, but PAS must make a genuine effort to reassure non-Muslims of its intentions. Convincing the public that it respects their cultural and religious freedoms is crucial.

Discontent is growing within the Indian community toward the PH-led government, and some are exploring alternatives like the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

The Chinese, traditionally slower to change their political stance, are also showing signs of disinterest and apathy, as seen in recent by-elections.

PAS, however, still faces the challenge of proving to non-Muslims that it has their best interests at heart.

The path forward will require breaking down barriers and fostering trust beyond political narratives and propaganda.

The breaking down of the synthetic barriers created for DAP’s own political survival will change the political landscape of Malaysia for the better.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

