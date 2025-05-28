Share

Comment: This is in addition to the Ta Moan Thom Temple about 80km west from this location. Both situations are back under control.

BREAKING: A brief clash lastimg around 10 mumutes between Thai and Cambodian soldiers occurred at Chong Bok, Ubon Ratchathani province occured at around 5.45am this morning, May 28.

The incident occurred after an attempt to establish a strongpoint in an area claimed by Thailand was detected.

The area is within an officially undemarcated zone between Thailand and Cambodia, and has long been a disputed territory with overlapping claims by both sides.

Both countries have a joint agreement to "maintain the Status Quo" by avoiding incidents that could affect stability in the border area. This stipulates that no actions should be taken that might alter the facts on the ground, such as constructing buildings, moving troops, or digging trenches without prior notification.

Thai forces were dispatched to investigate, leading to the clash. Thai military personnel were from Task Force 1, Suranaree Force, carrying out their normal coordination and surveillance duties in the area, with no intention of asserting territorial power or provoking the neighboring country.

The clash resulted from a miscalculation of the situation at the field level and ended quickly, with no injuries reported. After the incident, Maj Gen Thol Sovann, Deputy Commander of Cambodia's Support Division 3, contacted the Deputy Commander of Thailand's Suranaree Force by phone, and they agreed to end the incident by 5.55am.

"The latest situation sees both sides discussing through existing bilateral mechanisms to peacefully manage the overlapping claim area and establish joint guidelines for the future."

All Thai personnel are safe, and the situation is closely controlled.

The Thai Army has requested cooperation from the media and the public to follow information from official sources and refrain from disseminating unverified images or information, which could lead to misunderstandings or affect bilateral like relations.

