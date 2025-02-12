Share

Business and government corruption remains just the same under the second year of the Madani government. Malaysia scored 50/100 (the higher the score, the higher the corruption) for the second year running, giving the nation a global ranking of 57/180. In 2022, Malaysia’s score was 47, so overall, according to the Transparency International ranking, corruption the incidence of corruption has not fallen. Its risen slightly.

While the government media Bernama tried to put a positive spin on the outcome, the result must be considered disappointing, due to prime minister Anwar Ibrahim declaring that fighting corruption would be one of the highest priorities of the Madani government. However, perceptions indicate that business in Malaysia is just the same as usual, just that different leaders are in charge and have taken over all the rackets and opportunities for cronyism.

Around corporate Malaysia, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigations appear like a show with a revolving door, where people go in to the MACC for interview and then go out without any charges. In two years, there have not been any charges made against major figures, except political adversaries, leading to allegations of political persecution.

Some see the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions result, as a major failing of the Madani government in its promise to fight corruption. Other are now saying that the Madani government has little intention of clamping down on corruption, as many of its own operatives are now deeply entrenched in the system. There is evidence showing up that ministers are involved in businesses directly. Government proxies are using legal SLAPP actions to attack and whistleblowers.

