Share

It has been recently suggested that a special parliamentary session should be convened to discuss and debate the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel—especially in light of the United States’ direct involvement through the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites in support of Israel.

Such a parliamentary debate must not be a tame or symbolic affair. It should culminate in firm resolutions condemning Israel and the United States for escalating the conflict, and—if necessary—even Iran for its role in sponsoring proxy wars across the Middle East.

The timing of this debate is critical. The current trajectory of the conflict carries the very real risk of spiraling into a wider regional war or even triggering a global confrontation akin to World War III.

The debate must also revisit the long-standing proposal for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, and explore why this political resolution remains unfulfilled after decades. Central to this discussion should be Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s recent interview, in which he appeared to accept the existence of Israel without tying it to the creation of a Palestinian state.

While Anwar may be seen as a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, acknowledging Israel’s existence without securing the establishment of a Palestinian state is a position that cannot be accepted by those who champion justice and equity in the region.

Moreover, the role of the United States in this conflict should be scrutinised. Rather than serving as a global peacemaker, the US has chosen to back Israel militarily. This not only undermines the prospects for peace but sends a dangerous message to the international community.

Anwar’s call for a cessation of hostilities is welcome, but his silence on condemning the US and President Donald Trump is troubling. It is perhaps easier for Malaysia to denounce Israel—a country with which it has no diplomatic ties—than to criticise the US, a nation on which Malaysia depends heavily for trade and investment. In the current climate, where the US threatens countries with increased tariffs on imported goods, Malaysia may lack the political will to take a principled stand against a global superpower.

It is worth recalling that Parliament had previously held a debate on the plight of the Palestinians, during which I spoke in defence of their tragic situation. A renewed debate on the current conflict in the Middle East would serve not only as a moral imperative but also as an educational platform for MPs who may not be fully informed on the complex dynamics of the conflict.

Such a session would affirm Malaysia’s commitment to justice, peace, and an equitable resolution in the Middle East.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: