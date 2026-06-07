Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol shakes hand with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Hunt VanderToll. Photo: Chanthol Sun DPM/Facebook

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In a notable diplomatic breakthrough announced on June 5, 2026, Cambodia and the United States concluded an Open Skies Agreement after more than 12 years of negotiations. The understanding paves the way for expanded direct commercial flights, boosted tourism, trade, and investment ties between the two nations. While framed primarily as an economic and civil aviation accord, the timing and context carry significant geopolitical weight in the Indo-Pacific, particularly amid ongoing tensions in the South China Sea.

This agreement is in direct contrast to when former US President Obama visited Cambodia during November 2012 during a wider Asian trip to attend the East Asian Summit and US-ASEAN Leader meeting. During that visit Obama received a very cool reception when he arrived in Phnom Penh International Airport with former Cambodia prime minister Hun Sen not at the airport to greet him. Media reports at the time noted limited public displays of welcome along routes in Phnom Penh. A welcome sign at the airport or in the city greeted Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, who was also attending the summit, rather than Obama.

For Washington, the agreement represents a modest but symbolic win in a country long viewed as firmly within China’s orbit. Enhanced air connectivity could strengthen people-to-people links, facilitate American business presence, and serve as a platform for broader engagement. Cambodian officials, meanwhile, highlight the expected boost to tourism and economic diversification, reducing over-reliance on any single partner.

The development gains sharper relevance against the backdrop of Cambodia’s controversial Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand coast. For years, reports have detailed Chinese funding and upgrades at Ream, with allegations of exclusive or preferential access for the People’s Liberation Army Navy, although these claims Phnom Penh has consistently denied, citing its constitutional ban on foreign military bases. The presence of Chinese-built infrastructure and occasional naval visits has raised concerns in Washington and among regional neighbors about potential power projection into the South China Sea.

In this light, Cambodia’s willingness to deepen aviation and economic ties with the US appears surprising. It suggests pragmatic hedging: maintaining strong economic relations with Beijing while opening doors to American investment and connectivity. Recent US-Cambodia reciprocal trade progress and infrastructure overtures, including potential airport investments, further illustrate this balancing act.

Broader regional currents amplify the significance. For decades, ASEAN nations largely maintained an “even keel” between the US and China, prioritizing economic opportunities with Beijing while relying on Washington for security. Recent trends indicate a subtle tilt toward the United States in several capitals, driven by concerns over Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea, supply chain resilience, and tariff dynamics. Surveys show varying preferences, with even Cambodia registering notable pro-US sentiment among elites in some polls.

In terms of primacy balance in the South China Sea, the Open Skies deal itself offers limited direct military impact unlike the freedom of navigation operations or basing rights. However, it contributes to a web of US engagement that complicates China’s regional dominance. Greater US commercial presence in Cambodia could indirectly enhance situational awareness, logistics options, and diplomatic leverage. It signals to other ASEAN states that alignment need not be zero-sum, potentially encouraging similar diversification.

Critics may view this as cosmetic, given Ream’s trajectory and Cambodia’s historical closeness to China. Yet in the fluid geopolitics of Southeast Asia, such incremental steps matter. They erode the perception of monolithic blocs and introduce friction into great-power competition. For Cambodia, the deal reflects sophisticated diplomacy, securing gains from both sides without fully alienating either. The agreement can also be seen as a ‘buffer’ against the Thais in the continuing conflict along their mutual border.

Some see the agreement as giving some buffer against the Thais along the disputed mutual border region.

For the US, it underscores the value of persistent, patient engagement in a contested theater. As aviation links grow, so too may the avenues for influence in a region pivotal to global trade and security.

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