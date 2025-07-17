Share

The classic nursery rhyme of Humpty Dumpty, who fell from a wall and could not be put together again despite the efforts of all the King’s horses and men, aptly reflects the state of those teetering on the brink of political collapse—especially the beleaguered leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, better known as the “Madani Boss.”

Despite growing fissures in the political edifice, a chorus of loyalists and sycophants continues to prop up Anwar’s premiership, desperately trying to frame him as untouched by the deepening judicial crisis. Many cling to the mistaken belief that the King’s upcoming announcement on judicial appointments—potentially omitting the controversial judge poised to become Chief Justice—will absolve Anwar of allegations of interference.

But even if that contentious judge is sidelined, the crisis runs much deeper. The abrupt non-extension of Chief Justice Tengku Maimun and other senior judges has sent tremors through the judiciary. The swift promotion of a controversial figure only adds to the perception of political orchestration rather than merit-based advancement.

The leaked minutes of the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC) have not only exposed the judiciary to public ridicule but also unveiled the creeping reach of executive power. While the Prime Minister’s constitutional role in advising the King may be legally sanctioned, it underscores a serious deficit in transparency and accountability.

What’s more troubling is not just Anwar’s formal influence over judicial appointments, but his personal entanglement in a legal suit brought by his former aide Yusoff Rawther over alleged sexual misconduct. Anwar’s request for legal immunity—on the basis of his position as Prime Minister—raises disturbing questions about the misuse of constitutional protections for personal ends.

This is no longer merely a case of executive overreach in judicial affairs; it is about a sitting Prime Minister attempting to shield himself from legal scrutiny through his office.

Superficial reforms or half-hearted promises won’t suffice. What Malaysia urgently needs is a constitutional amendment that transforms the JAC into a truly independent body, free from executive manipulation. Without such structural reform, the current constitutional crisis will continue to fester.

Regrettably, Anwar appears either unwilling or unable to confront the heart of the problem: the unchecked reach of executive power. Even PKR’s former deputy president, Rafizi Ramli, calling for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the crisis, seems to ring hollow. So long as Anwar holds on to power, any such commission will be viewed as compromised. Rafizi and his eight PKR colleagues must understand that without relinquishing their party positions, they remain complicit in the very system they claim to challenge.

Ironically, PAS cannot be faulted for rejecting the proposed RCI, particularly when its very formation depends on a prime minister whose credibility is already under siege.

In the meantime, Anwar’s loyalists will continue doing everything possible to keep him politically afloat. But like Humpty Dumpty, once a great fall occurs, no amount of loyalty or cheerleading can restore what’s irreparably broken.

Anwar Ibrahim’s current predicament echoes the fate of the nursery rhyme’s fallen figure—a cautionary symbol of irreversible damage, and a reminder that even the highest office cannot protect a leader when public trust is shattered.

