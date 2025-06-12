Share

“Nothing big has ever been accomplished without the beginning small steps, nothing great has ever been achieved without the determination of the first few believers”. - Pinned to Rafizi’s X account

Rafizi was such a threat, the Gestapo like MCMC made the rounds visiting and trying to intimidate his supporters before the PKR party elections. Rafizi went in and lost the PKR deputy president election to challenger Nurul Izzah Anwar, who had all things going for her.

But Nurul and her dad are the only ones who thought she won the election. Rafizi won hands down in the popularity stakes, and now looks like a ‘million Dollars’. Even Nurul all dressed up with her hubby on the haj don’t even come close.

Rafizi is now a free man, after serving two and a half years in the Madani prison. He was sabotaged with a ‘dud’ ministry with nothing to really do. He was sidelined and made to look a failure, which yours truly bought ‘hook, line and sinker’.

Just look what’s happening to Madani’s economic policy since Rafizi parted with his duty to cabinet solidarity. Madani economic policy is collapsing on itself quicker than most thought. Whims and from the hip feelings don’t make a sound economic framework. For sure others soon will abandon the shipwreck.

Rafizi has the future to look at and he is not in a hurry. Rafizi is not interested in the short-term baggage. He is playing the long game. This means a two-year wait witnessing the demise of something he believed in. For Rafizi this will be hard to take, but he knows what he wants to do.

In the meantime, Rafizi is going to get out and about, meet people and shape his version of ‘reformasi’ – ‘reformasi Rafizi style. Something straight to the point, without all the deceit.

Rafizi is building goodwill now. He is identifying ideas, approaches, strategies and people to work with. Don’t be surprised if he is in the running for PM sooner than you think possible. There is a pathway, but let’s leave that for latter.

Otherwise, Rafizi will play the long game which he is totally prepared to do on his own terms. This means rebuilding PKR in the image of “reformasi 2.0”. Malaysia needs a straight leader. He can be such a person. Rafizi has the respect from all sides of politics. They next two years will mature him further.

If PKR is not totally destroyed after the next general election, Rafizi can takeover and lay down his own ground rules for a new-PKR. If not, PKR under someone else can sail off into insignificance.

Rafizi can be a winner. Now its back to training for the big event. Now free of Madani, he can layout his own visions in forums over the next couple of years.

The immediate task for Rafizi is to capture the imagination of Malaysians of what could be. Rafizi will come back after his last defeat and possibly become Malaysia’s most popular politician. The bonus would be, not just the most popular, but a man with a vision.

Your donations are vital to keep some independent voices alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

Subscribe Below: