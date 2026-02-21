Can Rafizi Ramli be Malaysia’s “Rocky Balboa”? - Revisited
“Nothing big has ever been accomplished without the beginning small steps, nothing great has ever been achieved without the determination of the first few believers”. - Pinned to Rafizi’s X account.
Rafizi was such a threat, the Gestapo like XXXX made the rounds visiting and trying to intimidate his supporters before the PKR party elections. Rafizi went in and lost the PKR deputy president election to challenger Nurul Izzah Anwar, who had all things going for her.
But Nurul and her dad are the only ones who thought she won the election. Rafizi won hands down in the popularity stakes, and now looks like a ‘million Dollars’. Even Nurul all dressed up with her hubby on the haj don’t even come close.
Rafizi is now a free man, after serving two and a half years in the Madani prison. He was sabotaged with a ‘dud’ ministry with nothing to really do. He was sidelined and made to look a failure, which yours truly bought ‘hook, line and sinker’.
Just look what’s happening to Madani’s economic policy since Rafizi parted with his duty to cabinet solidarity. Madani economic policy is collapsing on itself quicker than most thought. Whims and from the hip feelings don’t make a sound economic framework. For sure others soon will abandon the shipwreck.
Over the last three months, Rafizi Ramli, the MP for Pandan and former Minister of Economy, has been highly active in public and political spheres, primarily as a vocal critic of certain government institutions and figures.
His main focus has been on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki. Rafizi has repeatedly called for Azam Baki’s suspension and an independent probe into allegations of misconduct, including share ownership issues and interference in cases (e.g., citing a Bloomberg report). He attended and spoke at the “Tangkap Azam Baki 2.0” rally in Kuala Lumpur in mid-February 2026, where he cautioned PM Anwar Ibrahim against underestimating public frustration over corruption, drawing parallels to past protests like “Kita Lawan” in 2015. This stance appears to have triggered backlash. In February 2026, Rafizi faced sudden MACC investigations into his time as Economy Minister, involving two major policies:
The Silicon Vision Programme / collaboration with UK-based ARM Holdings (around RM1.1 billion deal for semiconductor/AI chip tech, signed in March 2025).
Aspects of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), linked to a private solar project by UEM Lestra (750 MW, RM2.5 billion investment).
This is a clear sign someone is taking him very seriously.
Reports (from NGOs and others) accused him of rushed decisions, misappropriation, or corruption, totaling alleged figures around RM3.6 billion. Rafizi has strongly denied these, calling them politically motivated “intimidation” and “retaliation” for his criticism of Azam Baki and MACC. He emphasized that both initiatives underwent multi-layer approvals (including Cabinet, multiple ministries, and PM Anwar), with no personal financial gain or evidence of wrongdoing. He brushed off potential raids, stating he’s unfazed and experienced with such tactics.
He publicly challenged critics, including influencer Caprice (Ariz Ramli), who spread claims about the solar project ties—Rafizi threatened legal action (defamation suit) if no apology or correction follows, planning to detail rebuttals in his YBM Podcast episode on February 20, 2026. He described the accusations as “overkill” fitnah (slander), comparing them implausibly to larger scandals like Najib’s.Beyond this controversy:
He urged electoral reform group Bersih to organize an anti-MACC rally (possibly during Ramadan), preferring them to lead rather than himself.
He engaged in constituency work, distributing mandarin oranges (”limau mandarin”) at a Chinese morning market in Pandan before Chinese New Year, emphasizing community ties and consistency.
With Ramadan starting around mid-February 2026, he shared updates on his Kesum business operating extended hours for iftar (breaking fast) meals.
He posted greetings for Ramadan and Chinese New Year (including a first-time Mandarin video wishing “Gong Xi Fa Cai” and announcing beginner Mandarin classes on his channel).
Rafizi has the future to look at and he is not in a hurry. Rafizi is not interested in the short-term baggage. He is playing the long game. This means a one to two-year wait witnessing the demise of something he believed in. For Rafizi this will be hard to take, but he knows what he wants to do.
In the meantime, Rafizi is going to get out and about, meet people and shape his version of ‘reformasi’ – ‘reformasi Rafizi style. Something straight to the point, without all the deceit.
Rafizi is building goodwill now. He is identifying ideas, approaches, strategies and people to work with. Don’t be surprised if he is in the running for PM sooner than you think possible. There is a pathway, but let’s leave that for latter.
Otherwise, Rafizi will play the long game which he is totally prepared to do on his own terms. This means rebuilding PKR in the image of “reformasi 2.0”. Malaysia needs a straight leader. He can be such a person. Rafizi has the respect from all sides of politics. They next two years will mature him further.
If PKR is not totally destroyed after the next general election, Rafizi can takeover and lay down his own ground rules for a new-PKR. If not, PKR under someone else can sail off into insignificance.
Rafizi can be a winner. Now its back to training for the big event. Now free of Madani, he can layout his own visions in forums over the next couple of years.
The immediate task for Rafizi is to capture the imagination of Malaysians of what could be. Rafizi will come back after his last defeat and possibly become Malaysia’s most popular politician. The bonus would be, not just the most popular, but a man with a vision.
With all the political destruction going on in both sides of politics, Rafizi is a man to watch closely. Rafizi is a clear sign a new generation of politicians is arriving.
“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones. ”
― Niccolò Machiavelli (3 May 1469 - 21 June 1527)
The road taken by Rafizi may be difficult, but it will be rewarding in the long run. Vision arises from the conviction that the masses are discerning sufficiently to tell the difference between a courageous leader and one who needs constant endorsement to lead. Now that Rafizi is a freeman to conduct himself without the approval of political master behind his back. What practical solutions he can mobilize to offer to better this country economy or trade relationship with other nations or corporate leaders, let the flow intensify.
What this nation needs for producing more outstanding leaders like Rafizi type can emerge only by freedom to expression one's opinions or ideas freely and openly. Debates and discussions are the mean to a vigorous and vibrant society. The press and mass media must encourage and reward a constant flow of ideas regardless of whether the government feel secures or threanten by the opinion makers. A society that welcome ideas and possesses the ability to defend its stand is hall mark of a society that has the oxygen to thrive.
For too long, the Malaysia as a nation and its population have been suppressed and denied the opportunity to breathe the air of freedom to experiement, explore and challenge the status quo. Now it the time to let the chain of fear and self imposed limitation be cut off.
For Malaysia to leap frog and jump ahead of our mediocre past, the key is to produce many leaders of Rafizi's kind by using the secret of prenatal intelligence and prenatal education.
This long term plan to produce countless leaders of outstanding talents demand time and patience. The ancient of the past has this quotes to guide us:-
Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small. A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step.
Lao Tzu
All difficult things have their origin in that which is easy, and great things in that which is small.
Everyday some 1000 babies are born into this country. If the families who give birth to these new borns were taught and exposed to prenatal intelligence, nurture these unborn for nine months before birth, then the science and art of nurturing and delivery outstanding minds will have its foundation firmly set in the class room of the womb.
Sending our babies to nurseries or kintergarten is too late. Outstanding personalities who shine in science, technology,mathematic, and engineer are all possess the inner ability to learn -self taught. This virtue to learn, unlearn and relearn is what makes a successful individual .
“The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. ”
― Alvin Toffler (4 Oct 1928- 27 June 2016)
Malaysia to be extraordianry needs many Rafizis and this can be realized by prenatal education .
The truth of this secret of nurturing such talented human beings can be easily verified by studying the earlier lives of Nobel Prize winners and child prodigies .
China is an example of a nation that boasted of this achievement by the ancient practice of womb education. China has set global standard of excellence in STEM due to the burning desire of many parents who hav"e hope of rasing outstanding children by investing in education. When both government and society work together, miracle can be attained.
Rafizi can be that seed that motivates and inspires a brighter Malaysia ahead of us. But, we need more of Rafizi to propel this nation forward.
" We can count the number of seed in an apple, But no one can count the number of apples in a seed."
Rafizi is exposing the follies and hypocrisies of Reformasi 1.0.
His fierce critics including fake progressives like Dr. Ong KianMing, however prefer to take the low road by attacking his personalities, which are very often based on perceived biases.
His unfazed, unhurried and measured but logical analysis and revelations give us the side of him which was not during Reformasi 1.0.
His podcasts serve as a channel for us to have a deeper understanding of the dark side of politics, masquerading as a new era.
But is in fact a recycle of the old!
Can he go much further?
Undoubtedly!
Provided they don't take him down before GE16!