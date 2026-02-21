Share

“Nothing big has ever been accomplished without the beginning small steps, nothing great has ever been achieved without the determination of the first few believers”. - Pinned to Rafizi’s X account.

Rafizi was such a threat, the Gestapo like XXXX made the rounds visiting and trying to intimidate his supporters before the PKR party elections. Rafizi went in and lost the PKR deputy president election to challenger Nurul Izzah Anwar, who had all things going for her.

But Nurul and her dad are the only ones who thought she won the election. Rafizi won hands down in the popularity stakes, and now looks like a ‘million Dollars’. Even Nurul all dressed up with her hubby on the haj don’t even come close.



Rafizi is now a free man, after serving two and a half years in the Madani prison. He was sabotaged with a ‘dud’ ministry with nothing to really do. He was sidelined and made to look a failure, which yours truly bought ‘hook, line and sinker’.



Just look what’s happening to Madani’s economic policy since Rafizi parted with his duty to cabinet solidarity. Madani economic policy is collapsing on itself quicker than most thought. Whims and from the hip feelings don’t make a sound economic framework. For sure others soon will abandon the shipwreck.

Over the last three months, Rafizi Ramli, the MP for Pandan and former Minister of Economy, has been highly active in public and political spheres, primarily as a vocal critic of certain government institutions and figures.

His main focus has been on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki. Rafizi has repeatedly called for Azam Baki’s suspension and an independent probe into allegations of misconduct, including share ownership issues and interference in cases (e.g., citing a Bloomberg report). He attended and spoke at the “Tangkap Azam Baki 2.0” rally in Kuala Lumpur in mid-February 2026, where he cautioned PM Anwar Ibrahim against underestimating public frustration over corruption, drawing parallels to past protests like “Kita Lawan” in 2015. This stance appears to have triggered backlash. In February 2026, Rafizi faced sudden MACC investigations into his time as Economy Minister, involving two major policies:

The Silicon Vision Programme / collaboration with UK-based ARM Holdings (around RM1.1 billion deal for semiconductor/AI chip tech, signed in March 2025).

Aspects of the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), linked to a private solar project by UEM Lestra (750 MW, RM2.5 billion investment).

This is a clear sign someone is taking him very seriously.

Reports (from NGOs and others) accused him of rushed decisions, misappropriation, or corruption, totaling alleged figures around RM3.6 billion. Rafizi has strongly denied these, calling them politically motivated “intimidation” and “retaliation” for his criticism of Azam Baki and MACC. He emphasized that both initiatives underwent multi-layer approvals (including Cabinet, multiple ministries, and PM Anwar), with no personal financial gain or evidence of wrongdoing. He brushed off potential raids, stating he’s unfazed and experienced with such tactics.

He publicly challenged critics, including influencer Caprice (Ariz Ramli), who spread claims about the solar project ties—Rafizi threatened legal action (defamation suit) if no apology or correction follows, planning to detail rebuttals in his YBM Podcast episode on February 20, 2026. He described the accusations as “overkill” fitnah (slander), comparing them implausibly to larger scandals like Najib’s.Beyond this controversy:

He urged electoral reform group Bersih to organize an anti-MACC rally (possibly during Ramadan), preferring them to lead rather than himself.

He engaged in constituency work, distributing mandarin oranges (”limau mandarin”) at a Chinese morning market in Pandan before Chinese New Year, emphasizing community ties and consistency.

With Ramadan starting around mid-February 2026, he shared updates on his Kesum business operating extended hours for iftar (breaking fast) meals.

He posted greetings for Ramadan and Chinese New Year (including a first-time Mandarin video wishing “Gong Xi Fa Cai” and announcing beginner Mandarin classes on his channel).

Rafizi has the future to look at and he is not in a hurry. Rafizi is not interested in the short-term baggage. He is playing the long game. This means a one to two-year wait witnessing the demise of something he believed in. For Rafizi this will be hard to take, but he knows what he wants to do.



In the meantime, Rafizi is going to get out and about, meet people and shape his version of ‘reformasi’ – ‘reformasi Rafizi style. Something straight to the point, without all the deceit.



Rafizi is building goodwill now. He is identifying ideas, approaches, strategies and people to work with. Don’t be surprised if he is in the running for PM sooner than you think possible. There is a pathway, but let’s leave that for latter.



Otherwise, Rafizi will play the long game which he is totally prepared to do on his own terms. This means rebuilding PKR in the image of “reformasi 2.0”. Malaysia needs a straight leader. He can be such a person. Rafizi has the respect from all sides of politics. They next two years will mature him further.



If PKR is not totally destroyed after the next general election, Rafizi can takeover and lay down his own ground rules for a new-PKR. If not, PKR under someone else can sail off into insignificance.

Rafizi can be a winner. Now its back to training for the big event. Now free of Madani, he can layout his own visions in forums over the next couple of years.



The immediate task for Rafizi is to capture the imagination of Malaysians of what could be. Rafizi will come back after his last defeat and possibly become Malaysia’s most popular politician. The bonus would be, not just the most popular, but a man with a vision.

With all the political destruction going on in both sides of politics, Rafizi is a man to watch closely. Rafizi is a clear sign a new generation of politicians is arriving.