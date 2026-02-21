Murray Hunter

jordan Tan
2h

“It must be remembered that there is nothing more difficult to plan, more doubtful of success, nor more dangerous to manage than a new system. For the initiator has the enmity of all who would profit by the preservation of the old institution and merely lukewarm defenders in those who gain by the new ones. ”

― Niccolò Machiavelli (3 May 1469 - 21 June 1527)

The road taken by Rafizi may be difficult, but it will be rewarding in the long run. Vision arises from the conviction that the masses are discerning sufficiently to tell the difference between a courageous leader and one who needs constant endorsement to lead. Now that Rafizi is a freeman to conduct himself without the approval of political master behind his back. What practical solutions he can mobilize to offer to better this country economy or trade relationship with other nations or corporate leaders, let the flow intensify.

What this nation needs for producing more outstanding leaders like Rafizi type can emerge only by freedom to expression one's opinions or ideas freely and openly. Debates and discussions are the mean to a vigorous and vibrant society. The press and mass media must encourage and reward a constant flow of ideas regardless of whether the government feel secures or threanten by the opinion makers. A society that welcome ideas and possesses the ability to defend its stand is hall mark of a society that has the oxygen to thrive.

For too long, the Malaysia as a nation and its population have been suppressed and denied the opportunity to breathe the air of freedom to experiement, explore and challenge the status quo. Now it the time to let the chain of fear and self imposed limitation be cut off.

For Malaysia to leap frog and jump ahead of our mediocre past, the key is to produce many leaders of Rafizi's kind by using the secret of prenatal intelligence and prenatal education.

This long term plan to produce countless leaders of outstanding talents demand time and patience. The ancient of the past has this quotes to guide us:-

Do the difficult things while they are easy and do the great things while they are small. A journey of a thousand miles must begin with a single step.

Lao Tzu

All difficult things have their origin in that which is easy, and great things in that which is small.

Everyday some 1000 babies are born into this country. If the families who give birth to these new borns were taught and exposed to prenatal intelligence, nurture these unborn for nine months before birth, then the science and art of nurturing and delivery outstanding minds will have its foundation firmly set in the class room of the womb.

Sending our babies to nurseries or kintergarten is too late. Outstanding personalities who shine in science, technology,mathematic, and engineer are all possess the inner ability to learn -self taught. This virtue to learn, unlearn and relearn is what makes a successful individual .

“The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn. ”

― Alvin Toffler (4 Oct 1928- 27 June 2016)

Malaysia to be extraordianry needs many Rafizis and this can be realized by prenatal education .

The truth of this secret of nurturing such talented human beings can be easily verified by studying the earlier lives of Nobel Prize winners and child prodigies .

China is an example of a nation that boasted of this achievement by the ancient practice of womb education. China has set global standard of excellence in STEM due to the burning desire of many parents who hav"e hope of rasing outstanding children by investing in education. When both government and society work together, miracle can be attained.

Rafizi can be that seed that motivates and inspires a brighter Malaysia ahead of us. But, we need more of Rafizi to propel this nation forward.

" We can count the number of seed in an apple, But no one can count the number of apples in a seed."

John
12h

Rafizi is exposing the follies and hypocrisies of Reformasi 1.0.

His fierce critics including fake progressives like Dr. Ong KianMing, however prefer to take the low road by attacking his personalities, which are very often based on perceived biases.

His unfazed, unhurried and measured but logical analysis and revelations give us the side of him which was not during Reformasi 1.0.

His podcasts serve as a channel for us to have a deeper understanding of the dark side of politics, masquerading as a new era.

But is in fact a recycle of the old!

Can he go much further?

Undoubtedly!

Provided they don't take him down before GE16!

