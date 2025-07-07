Share

There are growing concerns over whether the Madani government—an uneasy coalition between Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), and East Malaysian parties—can sustain itself through a full electoral term, let alone beyond. Headed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the government is increasingly seen as struggling to live up to its reformist promises. The idea of it extending its tenure beyond this term appears increasingly remote. What are the reasons behind this deepening unpopularity?

First, despite grand pronouncements, Anwar’s administration has largely failed to initiate the institutional and structural reforms once promised. Piecemeal or cosmetic changes are no substitute for the substantive transformation the public expected. Reform has become a diluted term, often used to mask inaction or minimal effort.

Second, the “Reformasi” movement, once a rallying cry for justice and transparency, appears to have been co-opted for electoral gains. Now in power, PH’s commitment to reform seems more rhetorical than real. The moral fire that once defined the movement has dimmed, replaced by political expediency.

Third, Anwar’s government was formed through a precarious coalition with BN and regional parties. However, he has failed to persuade key partners—particularly Umno—of the urgency of national reforms. Umno, using the outdated BN framework, is focused more on reclaiming its past dominance than supporting structural change.

Fourth, the political coalitions from Sabah and Sarawak have their own definitions of reform, largely tied to state rights and autonomy rather than national transformation. Their goals rarely align with those of PH, making cohesive reform efforts nearly impossible.

Fifth, the absence of a shared understanding of what reforms are necessary is a fundamental problem. What PH envisions as reform is not necessarily what BN or East Malaysian parties deem important. This lack of consensus has led to policy paralysis.

Sixth, Anwar should have anticipated that leading such a diverse and often contradictory coalition would complicate any reform agenda. The reality of governing such a disparate group has proven far more difficult than the idealism projected while in opposition.

Seventh, as Prime Minister, Anwar lacks the strategic clarity and political capital required to implement reforms. It was easier to advocate for change from the opposition benches than to navigate the constraints of governance. Even if sincere, he cannot galvanize his partners into action.

Eighth, despite holding fewer parliamentary seats, Umno wields disproportionate influence in the unity government. As the sole Malay party providing political legitimacy, it can dictate terms. This has effectively hamstrung reform, creating a situation of political inertia.

Nineth, the government’s unpopularity is not just due to unmet reform promises. Ordinary Malaysians are struggling with rising costs, new taxes, and stagnant wages. While Anwar boasts of billions in foreign direct investment, the public sees little tangible benefit—prompting Mahathir’s pointed reference to “invisible” investments.

Tenth, there is a growing disconnect between Anwar’s international image and his domestic actions. While presenting himself as a liberal to the West, his domestic politics are often framed through ethnic and religious lenses. For Chinese and Indian communities, his concern appears limited to securing their votes rather than addressing their concerns.

The Madani government, once held up as a symbol of reform and unity, is faltering under the weight of its own contradictions. Unless it rediscovers its reformist soul and forges a real consensus among coalition partners, its chances of surviving the full term—let alone securing a future mandate—remain bleak.

