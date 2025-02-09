Share

This book took Jason Ng and myself 3 years to complete. We spent substantial time with the cadres in Piyamit collating their stories. I hope you will enjoy reading the book as much as we enjoyed creating it.

This is the story of 12 young people, born in the even younger nation of Malaysia, told from their homes today in southern Thailand. Ask a Malaysian on the street today about the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM), and you are likely to hear references to history textbooks and examinations. The average layperson would have been schooled about the early days of this Party which opposed the Japanese Occupation, and the activities of the Communist guerrillas during the Malayan Emergency from 1948 to 1960.

However, little is known about the other group of young people who left the comfort of home to join the Communist movement between the late sixties to mid-seventies, against the backdrop of the New Economic Policy, the racial violence of the May 13 incident, and the so-called Communist Insurgency in Malaysia from 1968 to 1989.

Today, these surviving members of the movement have settled in their homes in southern Thailand, known as the Friendship Villages, ready to share their stories of that missing chapter of Malaysian history.

Reputable independent scholars agree that the Liberation Army of the Communist Party of Malaya, under the skilful leadership of Chin Peng, contributed to the early granting of Merdeka by a reluctant colonial power, the British Empire. The armed struggle organised by the Communists from 1948 (euphemistically, called the Emergency) hastened the British exit from Malaya. Yet chauvinists deny their role altogether on the road to nationhood.

This Book gives voice to the voiceless: dozens of idealistic youths who bravely gave up their cushy and comfortable civilian lives to take up the life of liberation fighters in harsh, brutal conditions in the awesome jungles of Malaya and Thailand. Not all of them were Leftists or Communists. They were profound Nationalists. Their moving life-changing experiences are ably recorded here for posterity.

Murray Hunter and Jason Ng have produced a first rate work that will enrich historical scholarship in a sadly neglected area of our nation’s struggle for independence. Highly recommended.

Tommy Thomas Attorney General of Malaysia: 2018 – 2020 Chin Peng’s Lawyer

“History, as we know only too well, is customarily written looking down from above, focusing on the events and issues that stand out most boldly. The value of this book - in contrast, and refreshingly - rests in its grassroots perspective, where the rich human fabric of the story it tells is allowed to speak with its own voice. Anyone who has been involved in intelligence work appreciates how important this is in order that a comprehensive and complete history is produced, rather than something often grossly distorted. A ship at sea is hardly just the visible superstructure; without the hull below and its engine-room there would be nothing.

Warren Reed was an intelligence officer with the Australian Secret Intelligence Service. Trained by MI6 in London, he served in Asia and the Middle East.”

“Narratives from Piyamit: Life Stories at the End of the Revolution is an important addition to the literature on Malayan communism and the anti-colonial struggle, and must be read by anyone with a serious interest in learning about this dimension of Malayan history. This is an admirable work of recovery and preservation of silenced voices and contributes to our understanding of the struggles of the non-elites, of those who took up positions against both capitalism and colonialism.”

Prof Dr Syed Farid Alatas Professor of Sociology National University of Singapore

“Everyone interested in one often-overlooked facet of Malaysian history—the common cadres who fought for the MCP and MNLA—should read Jason and Murray’s book. During a time when revolution was considered feasible in Malaya and the surrounding area, these persons took up arms in an attempt to 'liberate' Malaya and subsequently Malaysia. Since all of them are in the twilight of their lives, this volume is likely their final chance to share their personal stories. These stories tell us that ideology matters.”

Prof Dr James Chin Professor of Asian Studies University of Tasmania

