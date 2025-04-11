Hitler propaganda photo

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) conducted a secret search for Adolf Hitler in South America for a decade after his supposed death, according to declassified files.

The documents, dating from 1945 to 1955 and released by the CIA in recent years, were analyzed by the Washington Post this week. They show that field agents suspected Hitler may have escaped to South America under an alias, even though the agency had an autopsy report confirming his death.

According to MI5 files, Hitler and his longtime companion Eva Braun, whom he had married the day before, killed themselves on April 30, 1945, in his Berlin bunker to avoid capture. Their partially burned bodies were later discovered by Soviet soldiers outside the Reich Chancellery. Yet CIA agents continued to chase leads into the mid-1950s.

One 1945 file said US War Department agents told the FBI that a spa hotel in La Falda, Argentina, had been prepared as a potential hideout. The hotel’s owners, who had donated to propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels, had close ties to Hitler. US intelligence believed they had made “all necessary” preparations to shelter Hitler after Germany’s defeat in WWII.

Another document from October 1955 included a photo of a man believed to be Hitler sitting with a friend in Colombia. The man, using the name Adolf Schrittelmayor, reportedly left Colombia for Argentina in January 1955.

The CIA briefly authorized an investigation into Schrittelmayor’s background but later dropped it, noting that “enormous efforts could be expended on this matter with remote possibilities of establishing anything concrete.”

No further CIA documents made public suggest that agents continued searching for Hitler after 1955, the WaPo reported.

The revelations come as Argentina – long known as a hideout for Nazi fugitives – prepares to declassify government documents related to those who found sanctuary there after WWII.

As many as 10,000 war criminals are believed to have used so-called ‘ratlines’ to escape Europe. Roughly half reportedly settled in Argentina, which was known for its reluctance to grant extradition requests.

Among them were Adolf Eichmann, a key architect of the Holocaust, and Josef Mengele, the notorious Auschwitz doctor. Eichmann was captured by Israeli agents in 1960 and taken to Israel for trial. Mengele evaded capture and died in Brazil in 1979 after suffering a heart attack while swimming.

RT 11th April 2025

