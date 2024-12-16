Public and current press apathy on this issue is playing into the hands of government.

Share Murray Hunter

Over the last weekend, the Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) released its annual Press Freedom Report, damming the Madani government. The volume A Report on the State of Freedom of Expression in Malaysia 2024 examined the failure of the Madani government to deliver on its promises in Pakatan Harapan’s 2022 manifesto on freedom of expression. The report also expressed alarm over the growing restrictions on media freedom, especially online media. The CIJ expanded the concerns over more and more journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens being investigated, and charged under laws like the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA) and the Sedition Act 1948. These charges were made broadly and loosely defined, which where being used to silence dissent, and prevent community discourage over important matters.

The report has criticised the use of the Sedition Act as a political tool to silence dissent from activists. Of grave concern are the number of ordinary citizens as targets of government surveillance and punitive action. The report stated that these are most often people from marginalized and lower-income groups. The report said

“The disproportionate penalties mirror strategic litigation against public participation (SLAPP) tactics,24 further stifling critical discourse.” P.17.

The report also highlighted the failure of the Madani government to adopt UN Human Rights measures aimed at protecting freedom of expression. Instead, the Madani government has strengthened these measures the other way, thus stifling freedom of expression more, with new amendments to the CMA and Printing Presses and Publications Act.

The report has highlighted many issues, which have not been reported in the media. These include the low threshold on the Public Prosecutor to allow the ordering of surveillance measures, if authorities think communications are likely to contain any information of interest. “Information of interest” is not defined.

On page 18 the report said the MCMC is the sole moderator on what is considered hate speech, using Section 233 of the CMA according to its own definitions of what constitutes ‘hate speech’. Due to the public not knowing what the MCMC definitions and processes are, the public has been forced to exercise ‘self-censorship’, something undesirable in regards to freedom of expression.

The report says that accordingly, voices have been silenced, and discussion concerning the 3Rs have been coded as criminal acts. The CIJ report on page 20 sees this as a means the government is using to maintain power.

The CIJ report sees the above as a direct attack upon the Fourth Estate. Oppressive laws are being used to target the media, using the tackling of misleading and false information as an excuse.

The 58-page CIJ report looks at government censorship across the whole gambit of freedom of assembly, arts, filmmaking, listing a long stream of recommendations to improve the situation.

The CIJ report paints a very bleak picture of the freedom of expression and freedom of the press in Malaysia today. The CIJ highlights this phenomenon is directly a result of the installation of the Madani government in 2022. This situation will only deteriorate further with the ongoing repressive pieces of legislation the government is now pushing through parliament.

Malaysia’s civic space is rapidly shrinking because of government bullying and censorship. This includes the extra-judicial blocking of news sites and launching SLAPP investigations against journalists.

In a speech at the launch of the report, human rights lawyer Edmund Bon said that people are becoming fearful of expressing their views today. In the way the 3Rs is being applied in a partisan way, such an approach by the government is encouraging extremism in the country.

Subscribe Below: