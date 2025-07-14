Share

With the chief justice crisis heading into a second week, its time to step back and see what is really going on.

Prime minister Anwar Ibrahim has unintentionally exposed the invisible forces of government that go far beneath the surface that most political analysts ever write about. At the surface it looks like an issue of the integrity of the prime minister. It appears Anwar Ibrahim has had some involvement in manipulating the judiciary for his and others benefit.

There are plenty of circumstantial events that would support such a conclusion. The reduction of Najib Razak’s prison term, the DNAAs and his immunity case due in court later this month. This all gives Anwar motive.

However, its possible Anwar is not the culprit, but the victim. There have been other people, other forces, other interests in wider government at work. Anwar’s civil case over the alleged sexual assault of Yusoff Rawther and the appointment of the new chief justice just had to coincide. People are all assuming they are both connected.

However, Rafizi Ramli is right about saying other parties have interfered without saying who they are – although he does.

Anwar Ibrahim was an unintended prime minister. His ‘prime ministership’ was the result of a deal. Anwar is not part of the ‘Malay establishment’. But the ‘Malay establishment’ took a chance Anwar would serve them well. Which he did.

The Yusuff Rawther case is a ‘a knot that became untired’ which has put him in the position he is in today. Too much has been exposed. Now Anwar may have to become the ‘fall guy’ and die on his own sword to conceal the ‘Malay establishment’.

If you don’t know who the Malay establishment is, two clues occurred over the last few days. First was a ‘Titah Tuanku’ saying there must not be any politicizing of the chief justice issue. Second, the inspector-general of the police Mohd Khalid Ismail said there would be an investigation into the person(s) leaking the JAC meeting minutes. These represent forces more powerful than the government.

Anwar worked at the pleasure of these people. He accidently let the ‘cat out of the bag’ about who really runs Malaysia. These people are ruthlessly trying to put the cat back in the bag now.

In the Roman Colosseum, it was never up to the people about who would decide who would live and who would be die. The emperor was always in control. Anwar’s future will not be decided by protestors, but the powers above. They haven’t made a decision yet.

To understand what I am talking about, and the dynamics going on now, read my online book (its free) and you will start to understand the stark realities of Malaysian politics.

