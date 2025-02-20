I find it deeply troubling that Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang and Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr. Yusof Yacob have rushed to declare themselves “innocent” following the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) decision to dismiss the allegations against them. Let me make this clear—it is not MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki who determines innocence. Only the court of law has the authority to declare someone free from guilt after hearing all the evidence.

The claim by these assemblymen that they had “no wrongdoing in terms of all activities” is completely misleading. The reality is that they have simply been let off the hook by Azam Baki’s double standards in law enforcement. It is undeniable that the MACC has aggressively pursued cases against certain individuals in the past based on similar leaked evidence. Why is this case being treated differently?

The dismissal of the leaked video as “heavily edited” and lacking credibility raises serious concerns. Was an independent forensic analysis conducted? Were the individuals involved subjected to further questioning? Were financial records examined? A thorough investigation involves more than just dismissing key evidence—it requires a comprehensive review of all supporting materials, including financial transactions, witness testimonies, and any related documents. Why was this not done?

Datuk Yusof Yacob’s attempt to redefine corruption by claiming it requires a visible donor, a recipient, and evidence of money being exchanged is both misleading and an insult to the intelligence of the public. Corruption investigations do not rely solely on catching transactions in real-time—they involve tracing illicit activities, improper dealings, and abuse of power that may not always be captured in a single video.

If Datuk Rubin Balang and Datuk Yusof Yacob are so confident in their innocence, then why not lodge a police report and sue the whistleblower for defamation? If the allegations are false, they should have nothing to fear. After all, they have Azam Baki as their prime witness to back them up. So, what’s stopping them? Their reluctance to take legal action against the whistleblower only raises further doubts about their claims of innocence.

Furthermore, with a MACC chief like Azam Baki leading the country’s anti-corruption efforts, it is no surprise that Malaysia has topped the list of the most corrupt countries in the world in 2023. His leadership has only reinforced the public perception that corruption is not only tolerated but also protected when it involves certain individuals. This blatant disregard for transparency and accountability is exactly why Malaysia continues to struggle with systemic corruption.

The public must ask—if these assemblymen are truly innocent, why are they so eager to close the case instead of supporting a full, impartial investigation? If there is truly no wrongdoing, an open, transparent legal process should clear them, not a selective statement from the MACC.

This is yet another example of selective investigation and political favoritism by MACC under Azam Baki’s leadership. The people of Sabah and Malaysia deserve an anti-corruption body that enforces the law fairly, not one that shields certain individuals while selectively targeting others.

I call upon the MACC to reopen the investigation, allow an independent forensic review of the evidence, and ensure that all individuals involved are held accountable through due process in the court of law. Anything less is a betrayal of justice and the trust of the rakyat.

Whatever it is, the court of public opinion will make their own judgment and deliver their verdict in this coming Sabah state election to be held this year.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo`s Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

