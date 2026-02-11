HRH the Princess Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attending the 2024 CMI Women Conference in London as its Royal Patron, accompanied by CMI CEO, Ann Francke OBE who is subject to court action for perjury in Malaysia. Picture credit: My New Royals, https://www.newmyroyals.com/2024/05/the-duchess-of-edinburgh-attended-cmi.html

Share

New evidence has revealed that a Royal Charity in the United Kingdom, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), may be involved in one of the largest qualification frauds ever uncovered, through the sale of its certificates outside of the United Kingdom.

A review of CMI training certificates offered by 141 centres in 39 countries has revealed that the CMI does not have prior approval or accreditation in any country outside of the United Kingdom and is using commercial partnerships to pass-off non-regulated certificates to thousands of unsuspecting learners around the world.

These are serious concerns that have triggered investigations by their regulatory and accreditation bodies to add to existing civil litigation and criminal investigations against senior CMI officers and managers.

From humble origins to royal patronage and global reach

The CMI was founded after World War II in 1947 to assist war veterans to retrain for careers in commerce and industry. It grew through the post-war Baby Boom offering diplomas in business, finally merging with the Institute of Industrial Managers in 1992.

In 2002 the CMI was granted a Royal Charter and its current royal patron is Princess Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. Significant leverage is placed on these royal connections in CMI marketing and sales.

To extend its market reach the CMI developed a business model through which foreign universities, colleges and private trainers are franchised to provide CMI certificates, often bundled with their own local degrees which are sold as “Dual Accreditation” packages.

In these cases CMI membership and certificates are issued following the payment of a fee with no further compulsory training or attendance at classes, no assignments or coursework and no assessment or exams.

Source: https://putrabusinessschool.edu.my/chartered-management-institute-cmi/

Through their overseas marketing campaigns the CMI and its partners promote the accreditation status of CMI certificates and use the logo of UK regulator Qfqual on example documents. Its actual certificates, also carrying the Ofqual logo, list CMI modules that students did not actually take.

The franchise network originally leveraged royal endorsement to focus on former British colonies and Commonwealth countries but with the assistance of the UK Department for Business and Trade the CMI now covers more than 141 franchisees across 39 countries.

Its largest regional markets are in the Middle East and Asia accounting for 40% and 38% of the centres respectively. The two largest country markets are Malaysia with 36 centres and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 26 centres according to the CMI International Centres webpage.

CMI International Centres

The CMI collects lucrative franchise fees to establish commercial partnerships and takes a share of annual revenues from selling certificates with the franchisee. In recent court disclosures the CMI claimed its Malaysian operations bring £1.5 million per year.

Global sales figures are not disclosed in the CMI Annual Report 2025, which covers the financial year to 2024 but we estimate that its income could be £6 million from franchise fees and a similar amount from certificate fees. This £6-12 million would contribute 20-40% of the charity income which was more than £32 million in 2024.

CMI worldwide certificate accreditation status

The following is a summary of the status of CMI certificate accreditation across a number of the markets they are now serving.

Australia

Qualification fraud is a serious issue in Australia. The University of Newcastle and Western Sydney University faced major class action lawsuits for misleading students causing lost income, debts and career disruption from qualifications not regulated by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA).

Deakin University offers Level 7 Diplomas in Strategic Management and Leadership from CMI with their MBA and MBA (Healthcare Management) without any extra classes, assignments or exams. They claim the Level 7 certificates are accredited.

Swinburne University claims their Graduate Certificate in Organisational Coaching is jointly accredited by the CMI which is not an accreditation organization.

Singapore

PSB Academy sells an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) awarded by Newcastle University Australia. The PSB website says, “Graduates of the Executive MBA programme are eligible to receive the CMI Level 7 Diploma in Strategic Management and Leadership Practice and can add the internationally recognised Chartered Manager title to their credentials.”

The PSB Academy programme consultant confirmed the certificate is awarded by CMI in Singapore without any extra classes, assignments or exams. There is no local accreditation or regulation. CMI has a Regional Branch in Singapore and PSB leverage the reputation of CMI as added-value for the EMBA package.

Malaysia

Accreditation and regulation of CMI certificates in Malaysia is a major concern with regulatory action taken by the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

The CMI have sold thousands of certificates in Malaysia over nine years. Hundreds of unaccredited and unregulated certificates remain available through some 36 commercial outlets.

CMI obtained an equivalency assessment for one certificate in December 2025. According to MQA, these assessments “… [are] intended for career advancement in the form of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) and cannot be used as an entry/articulation qualification to any program/qualification based on the MQF level.”

Hong Kong

Qualifications fraud in Hong Kong is a major concern and is under-reported according to the Hong Kong Audit Commission. All non-local programmes and courses must be registered or be exempted to be allowed to operate in Hong Kong.

The CMI sells Level 5 certificates with the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The Associate Professor in charge of the programme could not confirm the accreditation or regulation status of CMI certificates and referred our query to CMI in Malaysia.

The other two Hong Kong centres on the CMI website appear to be inactive. One is facing a misrepresentation complaint at Stanford University.

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

The MENA market is one of the largest for CMI with 56 centres in seven countries and some partners covering the whole region. All of the Middle East markets have local accreditation or regulation but none have been reported by CMI or the national accreditation agencies except for one case.

The government qualifications agency in Oman has issued a mandatory alignment certificate following an equivalency assessment for one CMI certificate in 2024, which the CMI claims, “… represents a significant milestone for CMI and for all partners delivering our programmes in the MENA region.” The alignment certificate only applies in Oman.

Accreditation and regulation limited to the United Kingdom

The CMI is regulated by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) in England and by the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment (CCEA) in Northern Ireland, Qualifications Wales and Qualifications Scotland (formerly the Scottish Qualifications Agency) in their respective jurisdictions.

Three of these regulators have now confirmed that the remit for accreditation, regulation and marketing of certificates under their authority does not extend outside the United Kingdom. Each has stated that regulatory issues and learner protection should be referred to the qualifications authority in the country in which the certificate is obtained.

The fourth regulator, Qfqual has confirmed that it regulates CMI certificates in England and that CMI certificates sold overseas are only regulated by Ofqual if the same qualification is also sold in in England. CMI “Dual Accreditation” packages sold with overseas partners are not sold in England. Ofqual also confirmed they do not regulate overseas CMI centres.

In breach of the regulator policies, their logos appear on CMI sample certificates used in marketing by partners to pass them off as being regulated by UK authorities. International contracts issued by the CMI also reference the UK regulators implying that the overseas partner is regulated by the UK authorities. These claims have been cited by two universities in Vietnam and Malaysia to obtain other formal accreditation from the UK Quality Assurance Agency (QAA).

Source: https://www.apu.edu.my/chartered-management-institute-cmi

The CMI is also a signatory to the prevention of qualifications fraud plan from Ofqual, supported by each of the other regulators. This commits them to strict standards of integrity in dealing with qualifications fraud either by them or their partners, with breaches punishable by fines or deregistration of certificates or the CMI itself.

The CMI Royal Charter allows the CMI under Article 3(f) to issue certificates overseas only if prior approval or accreditation has been obtained from the appropriate education accreditation authorities in the country in which they are selling the certificates. The CMI must also fully comply with the laws of the country concerned under Article 3(v) of its charter.

Source: https://www.managers.org.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/chartered-bye-laws.pdf

A review of the 141 overseas franchise centres and the certificates offered has revealed that the CMI does not have the required prior approval or accreditation in any of the 39 countries outside of the United Kingdom in which it sells its certificates through the franchises.

In the two cases where equivalency assessments have been obtained this happened only after CMI began its commercial sales. In one of those cases in Malaysia, CMI has been trading without required approval or accreditation for at least nine years.

This is a breach by CMI of their Royal Charter and amounts to qualifications fraud under the Qfqual guidelines to which they are a signatory.

The CMI have repeatedly claimed that their certificates are fully accredited and their marketing and franchise partners rely on these claims in the hard-sell of their services. Now it is clear that these claims just do not stand up.

The UK accreditation authorities have confirmed that their jurisdiction is confined to the United Kingdom and does not extend overseas. Any CMI certificates issued outside the United Kingdom are not accredited or regulated by any UK qualifications authority, even if they carry the logos of those regulators.

In addition the absence of any overseas accreditation renders CMI certificates “non-regulated” qualifications purporting to be “regulated” credentials when they do not meet the legal requirements of countries where they are sold. This could amount to qualifications fraud under the Ofqual guidelines.

This concern was clearly acknowledged by the outgoing CMI President Fiona Dawson in her statement on page 30 of the 2025 Annual Report where she states that, “Non-compliance with external regulators which we manage by having robust quality assurance procedures and controls in place,” is one of the principal risks facing the CMI.

Current/outgoing President of the CMI Fiona Dawson CBE (left) has acknowledged non-accreditation and regulatory breaches as a material risk to the CMI which incoming President-elect James Reed (right) will be forced to address on taking office

The CMI clearly understands the legal position of their overseas certificate sales and this is an issue that CMI President-elect James Reed and the new Board of Trustees will have to address urgently.

James Reed is the Chairman and CEO of the Reed Group of Companies, which sells CMI certifications through the Reed Business School.

The CMI has been invited to provide input on the accreditation status of their overseas certificate sales but has so far not responded. Accreditation agencies, government ministries and CMI commercial partners in Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United Kingdom have also been invited to provide information on the accreditation status of the CMI and its certificates.

The UK Department for Business and Trade and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office were also asked for comment on the involvement of British civil servants and diplomats but have not responded at the time of writing.