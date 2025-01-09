Share

The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) claims that it has inspired modern managers to become successful, confident leaders for over 75 years but its activities in Malaysia don’t hold up and inspire confidence, or paint a picture of success.

Bad business model and straight lack of research

Anybody familiar with international business must conduct reconnaissance and undertake a situational audit of the target country. This can be done through desktop research, personal visits, and obtaining the advice of consultants, and most of all people from within the industry.

That research would have told CMI executives that the product (CMI certificates) must have Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA) approval first. There is even a list of degrees, diplomas, and certificates that have been accredited by the MQA. This was clearly not done. CMI simply just came to Malaysia back in 2017 and offered universities to partner with CMI certificates, with knowledge they haven’t been accredited in Malaysia.

This is illegal in Malaysia, and most probably any other country in Asia. A professional institute like the Chartered Management Institute has no excuse for not doing this due diligence. CMI certainly has no excuse for passing off something that was not what was claimed. This is against the law, and both consumer laws and the education regulations in Malaysia. This on its own is a criminal act.

UNIRAZAK was the first university to offer CMI certificates which are not accredited or recognised by MQA in Malaysia. Its then Vice Chancellor Zabid Rashid, shown here with CMI CEO Ann Francke, was later given CMI’s highest award of Companion of the CMI.

This is not a “victimless crime”

The packaging of CMI certificates with Malaysian university degrees was the result of the bad business plan discussed above. The Malaysian partner universities appear to have also been dupped by the suave talking CMI executives. The result is that more than 6,000 students have paid money, which many had to borrow for the unaccredited certificates.

Many of these students come from very poor families, who had to make sacrifices to send their children to university. Many of these students themselves can only afford one meal a day, while at university. These are the silent victims of the “crime”, who will never be able to recoup what they had to pay out.

The pretence of selling the CMI certificate as a twin package must immediately cease to prevent even more students falling victim. Universities must consider refunding the cost of students’ degrees relating to the CMI portion to these victims.

Abominable Crisis Management

The documents below showing a string of emails and complaints by Malaysia universities, highlights the abominable crisis management CMI reacted with. Rather than seeing a ‘red light’, a critical issue, news that something was drastically wrong and needing urgent attention, they chose a strategy of damage control, instead of actually facing the issues and solving the real problem.

This is far below the standards of professional management. It reeked of either inexperience or the need to hide something that the management knew was wrong and illegal. The writer’s communication with CMI’s UK lawyer early in 2024, indicated that CMI was not interested in being transparent on the issues, also hinting hostility.

“Our client will not be responding to your litany of questions, which betray how misguided, inapplicable, and incorrect your position is. The CMI is confident that it has complied with all of its legal and regulatory duties.”

This reply from the upmarket London Lawyer Mishcon de Reya shows CMI had no interest in letting the public know the truth.

The nonsensical letter from the UK Department for Business & Trade really indicates how little CMI understand about local accreditations and procedures in Malaysia. A letter from the UK government will not fix their accreditation problems in Malaysia.

Major Case of Deceit

The fact that the above letter from the UK government was issued around the same time as a complaint was made to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Corporation (MCMC) against the whistleblowers in Malaysia, highlighted the deceit of CMI asking for action to be taken against people telling the truth.

In fact, the CMI letter to the MCMC actually confirmed a number of allegations made. CMI’s letter to the MCMC is not honest claiming they are an accreditation agency in their own right. Their letter admits the CMI certificates are not accredited because of CMI’s espoused mis-belief they stand above the MQA.

In fact, the confidence shown by CMI was little more than deceit. They had been advised of the potential accreditation problem by multiple stakeholders and had concealed a letter dated 20 September 2024 and published on this site yesterday showing that the Ministry of Higher Education confirmed that their commercial certificates were not accredited by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA).

Vicious Vengeance

So, what did CMI do as an organization when the leadership knew it is doing the wrong thing? They tried to destroy the career and reputation of those who have ‘let the cat out of the bag’.

They have made false claims, some amounting to perjury (that’s another crime) to destroy the integrity of others, and they want to profit from this bullying too. CMI has taken legal action against people with what is called a SLAPP action, or Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation. Only this time, it appears CMI’s motivation was just not to censor, silence, or intimidate innocent people, but to destroy their careers and bankrupt them.

What CMI has done over the last 12 months is not just illegal, but immoral, unethical and taken advantage of many unsuspecting people. There is a strong public interest for the Malaysian and UK authorities to investigate and take action against any wrongdoing and the people responsible.

We all must not forget who the victims of this really are.

