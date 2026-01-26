Share

The issue of accreditation of university degrees is very important. Students around the world are taking out long-term loans to pay back over a number of years, only to find the degrees they are paying for are not accredited.

After 9 years of selling bundled certificates with Malaysian university degrees, the UK’s Chartered Management Institute (CMI) has just announced that their Level 7 Strategic Management and Leadership Practice Diploma has now received an equivalency assessment by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA) as a Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) certificate.

It is good that the CMI has now recognized the need to seek an equivalency assessment of their certificates and diplomas. Previously, they claimed that their certificates did not require accreditation or approval from MQA because the CMI “dual accreditation model” was ‘already fully recognised and aligned with Malaysia’s national education and TVET systems’.

This was not accurate and in November 2024, following a meeting with the CMI, the MQA issued a public warning to universities to stop selling certificates that were not aligned with the Malaysian Qualifications Framework (MQF) under the purview of MQA.

However, the CMI’s announcement does not state clearly whether it has a general equivalency assessment from MQA or one which only covers a single Level 7 certificate bundled into a postgraduate degree in one of CMI’s 19 Malaysian university customers.

Many CMI certificates are level 5 or Level 6 bundled with undergraduate degrees and diplomas. This is where the bulk of CMI’s Malaysian business exists and these would not be covered by the new equivalency assessment

Malaysian universities are still advertising degrees that are paired with a CMI Level 5 certificate with the claim they are part of an ‘internationally recognised dual-accreditation model,’ ‘dual degree’ or something similar. These remain unaccredited until today. No CMI Level 5 or 6 certificates can be found in the MQA register.

Asia Pacific University (APU) for example offers 10 Bachelor degrees that carry CMI certificates not covered by this new arrangement with MQA

CMI certificates are vocational and signify that a candidate has demonstrated they can apply management theory to the workplace. They are awarded without additional teaching, assignments or exams from the CMI based on the award of a degree from an accredited university.

Bachelor-level students are certified with management expertise the moment they graduate, whether they have any management experience or not – or even if they have no work experience at all.

While it is true such certificates are recognized in the United Kingdom, they are not at the time of writing recognized in Malaysia. In addition, students are often not informed of the fees charged in the bundled products and their government student loans are financing part of the cost of acquiring CMI certificates. Essentially the PTPTN student loans in Malaysia are paying for the foreign certificates.

These certificates are marketed as providing “increased earning potential” for graduates with CMI-accredited degrees. However, there is no evidence in Malaysia that this is the case.

The good news is that CMI after 9 years has made the effort to start accrediting their certificates with the MQA. Perhaps some of the advertising around CMI certificates could be toned down until the rest of their certificates are accredited. There must be a duty of care towards vulnerable young students entering tertiary education.