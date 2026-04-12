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A document dump released by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), has revealed that the royal charity has been and may still be under investigation in the last two months by their regulators in the United Kingdom.

The documents include emails from the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual), the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) in Northern Ireland and Qualifications Wales.

The emails exchanged between the regulators and the Royal charity confirm that CMI certificates and diplomas offered in Malaysia and other countries were under investigation for qualifications fraud.

The particulars of the investigation have been redacted from the documents in the dumps but they specifically relate to accreditation outside the United Kingdom and possible misrepresentation of their accreditation status by the CMI in their marketing and in their commercial contracts with international partners.

Issues concerning the CMI’s lack of accreditation by UK authorities in Malaysia and other countries outside of the UK have been widely covered over 2-3 years. Regulators in Malaysia have also raised concerns with the CMI on these issues.

The new documents confirm that CMI is currently under investigation by UK accreditation authorities for misleading higher education institutes, universities, and students outside of the UK about their accreditation status.

It is now clear that CMI had presented their certificates and diplomas as accredited when these certificates and diplomas did not meet accreditation criteria overseas from the UK. It also appears the UK accreditation agencies were most concerned over misleading advertising of CMI certificates and diplomas overseas.

The accreditation status of CMI certificates and degrees were also allegedly misrepresented to universities in contracts they signed with CMI to establish commercial franchise agreements across the world. This is allegedly a form of fraud arising from the misrepresentation of the accreditation status to CMI clients and customers that could possibly render all contracts invalid.

CMI has 141 commercial franchise partners in 39 countries according to their International Centres webpage.

Over the last month several universities have stopped or suspended marketing and packaging CMI certificates and diplomas with their programmes. This appears to be the case with Deakin University in Australia which no longer advertises CMI diplomas. This also appears to be the case with Asia Pacific University (APU) and Sunway University in Malaysia.

The Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) has stopped issuing CMI certificates in programmes run with the University of Birmingham due to accreditation concerns and the Malaysian University of Science and Technology (MUST) will not be renewing their CMI certificates for the 2026 intake.

So far CMI has remained silent, causing real concern for higher education partners and students around the world.

It now appears necessary for CMI to make a public statement to clear up the current status of accreditation of certificates and diplomas which are not accredited as claimed in their marketing to students and contracts with commercial partners.