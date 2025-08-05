Share

In court documents the writer just received yesterday, it appears members of the CMI Malaysia Regional Board conspired to cover up the fact that CMI certificates issued by 21 Malaysian universities were not accredited in Malaysia, and thus didn’t comply with Malaysian law.

This conspiracy has allowed more than 7,000 students to pay for and receive certificates that are not recognized by the Ministry of Higher Education in Malaysia. This is the biggest conspiracy in Malaysian higher education to date and the victims have not been compensated.

The 21 universities that awarded these certificates included leading private universities such as Sunway University, Taylors University and UNITEN owned by the national power company. Public universities including Putra Business School, UiTM, Universiti Utara Malaysia and Universiti Malaysia Kelantan are also involved.

To hide this fact, CMI posted notices on Linkedin attacking Dr Geoffrey Williams and the writer for alerting the public.

What CMI were really doing was covering up their unaccredited certificates at the bequest of members of the CMI Malaysian Board.

WhatsApp and email messages that were submitted as evidence by CMI in the Shah Alam High Court reveal the truth.

Professor Eddy Chong, the dean of Business at Taylor’s University wanted to cover up the fact the certificates were not locally accredited in Malaysia. He had no interests in protecting his students.

Associate Professor Nicholas Lum Yew Choe, dean of the ELM Graduate School also wanted to cover up this scandal.

Dr Kalilah of UiTM knew the CMI certificates “are not legally recognized in Malaysia”. However, UiTM is still selling CMI certificates today.

Dr Nur Farah Nadiah Md Lazim queried the certificates to CMI, but she was lied to by CMI.

The solution the CMI Malaysian Regional Board came to was to take to court Dr Geoffrey Williams and the writer and damage their reputations, so they could save themselves from being exposed to the mistakes they made, taking on unaccredited degrees,.

The above academics who covered this scandal up should no longer remain in education. Students who trusted these people and universities have been done wrong.

