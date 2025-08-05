Murray Hunter

Gopal Raj Kumar
5h

This scandal stands as a searing indictment of Malaysia’s higher education institutions and its Ministry of Education, exposing systemic vulnerabilities that undermine academic integrity.

The duplicitous practices of certain UK and US universities, far from novel, are as old as time, rooted in the commodification of credentials.

Australian degrees, similarly devalued, are often conferred with minimal rigor, provided fees are paid and classes nominally attended, with exceptions only for fields like Medicine and Dentistry.

A scathing Chinese critique has laid bare Australia’s educational shortcomings, accusing even its premier institutions of peddling overpriced, substandard degrees, particularly to international students, whose numbers plummeted by half following the Covid-19 pandemic.

This particular scandal lays bare Malaysia’s subservience to foreign academic powers, particularly the UK, and its alarming willingness to grant official recognition to dubious qualifications for illicit financial gain.

Such corruption demands rigorous legal scrutiny. Those implicated, regardless of honorifics like Datuk or Tan Sri, must face justice without leniency. To shield them would not only erode public trust but also tarnish the dignity of Malaysia’s monarchy, implicating the Raja-Raja Melayu in a stain of criminality.

