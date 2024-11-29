Share

The current flooding in northern Malaysia and South Thailand is considered the worst in 36 years. As of November 28, 63,00 people have been evacuated from their homes in southern Thailand and 37,000 people in northern Malaysia. In Thailand, the army has been brought in to assist in evacuations, rescue trapped people, and supply food and water to people. In Malaysia, according to The Straits Times are planning to conduct an emergency meeting of the National Disaster Management Committee. Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is in charge of the situation.

With rains expected to continue until December 1 and in addition, high tides are expected which will slow down exit of water to the South China Sea, floods are expected to get worse before they get better and water dissipates.

One must remember, its not just the water. The water is full of mud, carrying disease, dead carcases of animals, live snakes, human excrement, and rubbish.

People living in flood prone areas must reconsider the design and construction of their homes. Over the last decades, cheaply constructed terrace houses have been popular to house communities. These are built over Malaysia and southern Thailand. Many are single storied, leaving families without any personal protection during floods.

Traditional home architecture usually constructed houses on stilts and platforms, where much of the cooking and washing would be done under the house. The houses built on stilts were also good protection against snakes and other vermin. Unfortunately, wisdom in our modern world has been in decline and more people need to be evacuated due to ground based home design.

Local authorities and architecture must return to the ideas of our forefathers to make communities safer from floods such as we are experiencing today.

