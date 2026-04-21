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Alfian Z.M. Tahir wrote and excellent piece in The Vibes voicing concerns mounting over a proposed economic framework designed to enhance Bumiputera participation in Malaysia’s economy. Alfian correctly points out that these measures always primarily benefit the political and economic elites in society.

I congratulation Alfian for writing this and The Vibes for being brave enough to publish these views in a national press environment which has usually suppressed such views. Please find below the full text of the article below. When I have written about this subject, I am attacked and the law has been used against me – even sedition.

The bottom line is the Malaysian Rakyat are seeing their assets robbed from them by the nation’s “robber barons”.

Concerns rise over Bumiputera economic framework amid warnings of elite wealth concentration

Critics and policy observers are questioning a proposed framework aimed at strengthening Bumiputera economic participation

CONCERNS are mounting over a proposed economic framework designed to enhance Bumiputera participation in Malaysia’s economy, with critics warning that the initiative could inadvertently concentrate national wealth in the hands of a limited group of politically and financially connected elites.

Former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker has cautioned that policies framed under the objective of strengthening Bumiputera economic ownership risk being exploited if governance safeguards are not strengthened.

“Without strong safeguards, such initiatives could mirror past practices where public assets were transferred in ways that disproportionately benefited a small circle,” Ti warned.

He added that he had previously raised similar concerns in relation to discussions surrounding a Malay Economic Congress.

“I had previously raised similar concerns two years ago, when discussions around a Malay Economic Congress first surfaced,” he said.

Ti said he had warned at the time that such platforms could be “hijacked” by elite interests seeking control over government-linked companies (GLCs), which are intended to safeguard national assets for public benefit.

The renewed scrutiny comes amid discussions over a possible policy framework that could restrict the sale of high-value assets, particularly properties valued above RM20 million, to selected Bumiputera-owned entities.

While the proposal has been framed as a measure to increase Bumiputera ownership in strategic sectors, questions have been raised over whether the benefits would be widely distributed or concentrated among a small group of well-positioned corporate players.

Commentary by The Edge, titled “A framework that may enrich the few, not the many,” also warned that the proposed approach could widen inequality, including within the Bumiputera community itself.

The analysis highlighted concerns that the disposal of assets held by GLCs and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) below market value could effectively transfer public wealth into private hands.

It argued that such transactions, if not properly regulated, could involve strategic assets being sold at discounted rates under the objective of Bumiputera empowerment, only to be acquired by a select group with access to financing or political networks and later resold at market value for substantial gains.

“GLCs represent public funds. Any undervaluation ultimately translates into losses borne by the rakyat,” the commentary noted.

It also pointed to historical precedents where land and other strategic assets were sold below market value before being flipped for profit, as well as concessions that were later resold for immediate financial gain, raising questions about long-term public benefit.

Ti stressed that transparency and accountability mechanisms would be essential to prevent abuse of any such framework. He called for open tenders, full disclosure of transaction values and independent audits to ensure that policy implementation does not become a vehicle for cronyism.

“The narrative of empowerment must not become a facade,” he said, urging policymakers to ensure that any framework genuinely broadens economic participation rather than reinforcing existing concentrations of wealth.

At the core of the debate, he said, is whether the proposed policy will uplift the broader Bumiputera community or instead consolidate advantage among those already economically dominant. - April 20, 2026

Below is an old piece explaining how this situation occurred in Malaysia.

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