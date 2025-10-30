Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
2d

Fear is a great motivator and has been so since time immemorial. The climate of the globe has been changving since it was formed. The earth was once covered in ice. The ice is all but gone, the ice caps at the poles are melting. Who is responsible for that retreat of the ice age?

The Iranians, Venezuelans or the Saudi Arabians with their oil and gas? None of these countries nor their exports of oil and gas even existed then. Why has no one ever questioned this vodoo science that has failed to explain these phenomenons and 'scientific' excuses to us?

The sun flashes its solar flares in every direction but lose. It reaches us in time because of the distance of the sun from the earth. The solar storms and solar flares generate vast amounts of energy heat waves and gasses all of which impact on uor climate far more and in greater ways than Saudi Arabia's oil and gas, the automobile industry or coal fired electricity does.

As for you reporting on Malaysia from Thailand Murray I think you ought to change your tune.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture