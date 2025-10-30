Share

“It was an entrepreneur who created human made global warming and it will be an entrepreneur who will solve this problem”

- Professor Howard Frederick

Back in 2021 Billionaire Bill Gates warned the world of a climate disaster due to the phenomenon of “climate Change”. At an online book talk on climate change Bill Gates said that “Zero is the number the planet needs to reach by the year 2050 to avoid worldwide climate catastrophe”. Gates elaborated saying by 2050, the corals will die off and never come back, while an acidic ocean will kill off aqua-ecosystems as the acid levels keep rising. Forests will dry out and be subject to both fires and infestations that kill the trees. Sea levels will rise and beaches will be lost. Temperatures will rise along the equator causing more extreme heat events, where people won’t be able to go outside or farm. The world will live in an age of climate refugees.

Gates in 2021 said that “Avoiding a climate disaster will be one of the greatest challenges humans have ever taken one”.

Forward to 2025, Gates in an interview on CNBC and through an essay called “Three Tough Truths About Climate” said that “Climate change is a serious problem, but it will not be the end of civilization.” Gates now takes a walk back on the “doomsday doctrine of climate change”.

Gates now postulates that the ‘doomsday outlook” is causing much of the climate community to focus too much on near-term emission goals, and its diverting resources from the most effective things we should be doing to improve life in a warming world. Gates continues saying “This is a chance to refocus on the metric that should count even more than emissions and temperature change: improving lives. Our chief goal should be to prevent suffering, particularly for those in the toughest conditions who live in the world’s poorest countries”.

“…Although climate change will hurt poor people more than anyone else, for the vast majority of them it will not be the only or even biggest threat to their lives and welfare. The biggest problems are poverty and disease, just as they always have been..”

Gates argues that it is important to change the current world views about “climate change” at next month’s Climate Change Summit COP30 in Brazil. The metrics must be changed. Existing temperature estimates may not be correct. World policies must focus on living with “climate change” with low-carbon cement and steel, EVs, changes in farming techniques that don’t generate emissions, and develop power grids that deliver clean and reliable electricity that bring energy costs down.

Gates’ biggest take in his essay is that innovation will curb climate change. Its already doing that. This requires a complete change in mindset. In addition, there are other metrics to consider other than temperature, when looking at “climate change”.

Most of us have seen Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth” and realized many predictions have not emerged as truth. We have already passed so many so-called ‘tipping points’ without anything happening. Greta Thunberg’s “How dare you” was at the height of the “doomsday cult” which stifled thinking of sensible solutions. COP30 is now an opportunity to change perspectives on Climate change.

