By Jude Toyat on March 22, 2025

KUCHING (March 22): The Sarawak Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development (M-Ficord) recently sent a delegation to Brazil on a working visit to explore the country’s cattle-farming industry.

The visit from March 8 to 18, was organised by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak and headed by M-Ficord Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

“The visit was meant to study Brazil’s cattle-farming system and formulate a development strategy in Sarawak, which currently relies heavily on imports from Australia and New Zealand.

“The cattle population in Sarawak stands at only 22,000 head, and is targeted to reach 80,000 head with a self-sufficiency level of 25 per cent by 2030, up from the current 15 per cent,” said M-Ficord in a statement today.

The ministry noted that Brazil is renowned for its rapidly growing beef industry and vast agricultural land.

“Brazil has the world’s second largest cattle population, at approximately 226 million cattle, and by 2024, Brazil’s beef exports had reached 2.89 million tonnes with a revenue of US$12.8 billion.

The country’s success in the beef industry is attributed to its large cattle population, efficient and competitive farming practices, and extensive export market.

The industry is regulated by Brazil’s Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply (Mafa) and led by the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA).

“The Zebu (Nelore) breed is the most commonly raised in Brazil, making up 80 per cent of the country’s 226 million cattle,” M-Ficord added.

Brazil is also in the process of being declared free of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), which would further enhance its global export capabilities.

M-Ficord the country is already free of African Swine Fever (ASF) and Avian Influenza (AI) and has approximately 50,000 veterinary doctors.

During their visit, the Sarawak delegation toured poultry and cattle slaughterhouses following applications to import meat from Brazil.

“Additionally, the visitors assessed the ruminant industry and Brazil’s status of FMD and ASF, explored the Zebu cattle breed, and studied breeding technology in the country,” said the M-Ficord.

The Sarawak delegation also included Deputy Minister of International Trade and Investment Datuk Dr Malcom Mussen; permanent secretary to the ministry Datu Sirai Daha; Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak director Datu Dr Adrian Susin; Economic Planning Unit director Datu Lester Mathew; Agriculture Department Sarawak director Dominic Chunggat; and Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) general manager Joseph Blandoi.

Such visits have gone on for years. Some just turn them into shopping trips. Some end up with a project that costs a lot of money, only to make massive losses. Hands are all out everywhere. Daniel Jambun comments about Deas Cattle Sdn. Bhd.

Desa Cattle Sdn Bhd is a subsidiary of the *Sabah Foundation (Yayasan Sabah)*, established to manage the cattle farming project in Australia. The project was initiated to address beef shortages in Sabah and to create a sustainable source of high-quality beef for the state. The farm, located in Darwin, Northern Territory, spans thousands of hectares and was intended to be a flagship agricultural investment.

*Key Issues and Challenges*

1. *Financial Losses*: Over the years, the project has faced significant financial difficulties, with reports of mismanagement and underperformance. The farm has struggled to meet its production targets, leading to losses.

2. *Controversies*: The project has been marred by allegations of poor governance and lack of transparency, with critics questioning the viability of maintaining such a large-scale operation overseas.

3. *Calls for Review*: There have been repeated calls from Sabah lawmakers and the public to review the project's feasibility and to consider divesting or restructuring the investment to prevent further losses.

*Recent Developments (Up to 2024)*

- In *2022*, there were discussions in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly about the future of Desa Cattle. Some lawmakers suggested selling the farm to cut losses, while others advocated for restructuring and improving management to make it profitable.

Latest Position (As of 2024)

The exact status of Desa Cattle Sdn Bhd remains unclear. However, it is likely that the Sabah government is still evaluating the best course of action to either revive the project or divest from it. The farm's performance and its alignment with Sabah's economic goals continue to be a topic of debate.

The question is why another overseas “junket” when these studies were undertaken decades ago? The state should not be doing business, governments are not elected to operate businesses. Socialism Malaysian style just doesn’t work.

