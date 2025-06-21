Countries bombed by the United States since World War II
This is a list sent to me in a WhatsApp group. I thought it was worth sharing because in my own mind I am starting to questions.
A list of countries bombed by the United States since World War II:
• Japan: August 6 and 9, 1945
• Korea and China: 1950–1953 (Korean War)
• Guatemala: 1954, 1960, 1967–1969
• Indonesia: 1958
• Cuba: 1959–1961
• Congo: 1964
• Laos: 1964–1973
• Vietnam: 1961–1973
• Cambodia: 1969–1970
• Grenada: 1983
• Lebanon: 1983, 1984 (attacks on targets in Lebanon and Syria)
• Libya: 1986, 2011, 2015
• El Salvador: 1980
• Nicaragua: 1980
• Iran: 1987
• Panama: 1989
• Iraq: 1991 (Gulf War), 1991–2003 (U.S. and British strikes), 2003–2015
• Kuwait: 1991
• Somalia: 1993, 2007–2008, 2011
• Bosnia: 1994, 1995
• Sudan: 1998
• Afghanistan: 1998, 2001–2015
• Yugoslavia: 1999
• Yemen: 2002, 2009, 2011, 2025
• Pakistan: 2007–2015
• Syria: 2014–2015, 2023-24
I am coming to the realization of who the real threat to the world is.
