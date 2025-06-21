Share

This is a list sent to me in a WhatsApp group. I thought it was worth sharing because in my own mind I am starting to questions.

A list of countries bombed by the United States since World War II:

• Japan: August 6 and 9, 1945

• Korea and China: 1950–1953 (Korean War)

• Guatemala: 1954, 1960, 1967–1969

• Indonesia: 1958

• Cuba: 1959–1961

• Congo: 1964

• Laos: 1964–1973

• Vietnam: 1961–1973

• Cambodia: 1969–1970

• Grenada: 1983

• Lebanon: 1983, 1984 (attacks on targets in Lebanon and Syria)

• Libya: 1986, 2011, 2015

• El Salvador: 1980

• Nicaragua: 1980

• Iran: 1987

• Panama: 1989

• Iraq: 1991 (Gulf War), 1991–2003 (U.S. and British strikes), 2003–2015

• Kuwait: 1991

• Somalia: 1993, 2007–2008, 2011

• Bosnia: 1994, 1995

• Sudan: 1998

• Afghanistan: 1998, 2001–2015

• Yugoslavia: 1999

• Yemen: 2002, 2009, 2011, 2025

• Pakistan: 2007–2015

• Syria: 2014–2015, 2023-24

I am coming to the realization of who the real threat to the world is.

Subscribe Below: