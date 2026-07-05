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According to the latest Numbeo Crime Index (mid-2026), Malaysia continues to face significant challenges with public safety perceptions. The country records a crime index of approximately 48.0, placing it third-highest in ASEAN. Myanmar leads the region with 51.5, followed by Cambodia at around 49.7. Malaysia ranks ahead of Indonesia (46.4), the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Brunei, and Singapore, which enjoys the lowest crime index in the bloc at around 22.5.

This moderate-to-higher ranking reflects ongoing concerns over property crimes such as theft, house break-ins, and vehicle theft, particularly in urban centers like Kuala Lumpur. While Malaysia’s overall crime picture is better than many global hotspots, residents and visitors still report feeling unsafe in certain areas at night, contributing to a safety index that lags behind regional leaders.

Malaysian authorities have acknowledged these issues while highlighting enforcement efforts. The Inspector-General of Police and government officials note increases in certain index crimes in recent years, mainly driven by property offenses, though serious violent crimes like homicide have declined. Police leadership points to intensified operations, border controls, and community programs as evidence of progress, with Malaysia ranking respectably in broader global safety assessments such as the Global Peace Index.

Senior officials, including the IGP, regularly emphasize that sustained police actions have yielded reductions in targeted areas, and they continue to treat crime reduction as a national priority. Nevertheless, the persistent moderate crime index signals that more policy attention is needed. Strengthening urban policing, improving public trust through greater transparency, addressing root socioeconomic drivers, and enhancing preventive measures will be essential to bring Malaysia’s safety standards in line with its economic and developmental ambitions in ASEAN.

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