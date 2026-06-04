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Over the last year, criminal defamation against foreigners in Thailand has made the news.

Under Section 326 and 328 of the criminal code a person is liable for criminal defamation if they are likely to impair the reputation of another person or to expose such other persons to be hated or scorned.

If the offence of criminal defamation is committed by means of the publication of a document, drawing, painting, cinematography film, picture or letters made visible by any means, gramophone record or any other recording instruments, recording of pictures or letters, or by broadcasting or spreading of pictures or sounds, or by propagation by any other means, the offender shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding two years and fined not exceeding two hundred thousand Baht.

This has put many foreigners in trouble through writing ‘poor reviews’ in travel sits and social media. Of late, the Thai police and prosecutors are likely to take on cases that are outside of Thailand, where no victim is or resides in Thailand.

The criminal defamation laws give police a great latitude to engineer arrests and charges. Police often act on the basis of a complainant without screening the complaint or asking the respondent of the complaint for any statement.

Complainants don’t need to take any responsibility because the police and prosecutors do all the work and if the case is dismissed there is no penalties held against them.

Police summons to respondents are often sent to residences and locations, where the respondents clearly are not residing. This gives the police the excuse to seek a court arrest warrant without any explanation. The respondents are described by police as ‘fight risks’, which will automatically lead to an arrest at an airport or other border exit point, imprisonment and presentation in court for bail. Their passport is taken by the court because the police have designated the respondent as a ‘flight risk’.

This has happened a number of times over the last 12 months. In one case a Canadian-American was arrested in Chiangmai and had to pay for a police escort to Phuket. He was treated so bad in the police lockup, he had to be taken to the hospital to save his life. In the writer’s case, the arrest was made at Suvarnabhumi Airport and was prevented from sleeping by the police for 24 hours in the police lockup.

Procedures aren’t followed by police and prosecutors.

It is clear that investigation procedures, complaint screening, and any real investigation is missing in many criminal defamation cases. In the writer’s case, the complainant was already taking legal action against the respondent in another country, leading to double jeopardy not allowed in courts. This made the police report made by the complainant and treatment by police in the lockup look like a vindictive act.

Likewise, the processes of these criminal defamation cases appear to be going to the court with sets of charges without proper scrutiny.

In a recent report published by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) the police and prosecutors in Thailand were found to be ranked 5 in bureaucratic corruption. According to the report police are on average being paid Baht 88,750 to assist those who pay bribes.

When looking at the issue of criminal defamation, a formal investigation must be undertaken.

If police and/or prosecutors have taken any bribes them Section 157 of the Thai Criminal Code becomes relevant. Section 157 states that it is an offense when a public official improperly performs or neglects to perform their duties to cause damage to a person. In addition, if an official dishonestly or fraudulently exercises or omits to exercise their official duty, they could be liable for imprisonment between 1 to 10 years and/or fines ranging between Baht 20,000 to 200,000.

However, the problem is you go to make a complaint to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), they will just act indifferently to any complain (The writer’s experience).

New procedures issued by the Supreme Court for Criminal Defamation

Finally, the head of the Supreme Court has seen the problems and made recommendations about how courts should screen and review criminal defamation cases.

Courts have been instructed to look for bad-faith litigation, harassment and coercion, deception, jurisdictional harassment, multiplicity of suits, and targeted public interest advocates, Courts must safeguard against abuse by plaintiffs to defend defendants’ rights.

This is a great step forward, but police are left free to continue their abuse of powers to profit by subjecting foreigners to the police arrest and lockup procedures. This must be stopped immediately.

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