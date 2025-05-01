Share

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Council must rank among the most callous in the country when it comes to animal welfare.

It is utterly shocking and heartbreaking that the council could endorse a proposal to kill stray dogs found loitering in Malay-majority areas of the state — without a shred of compassion or consideration for these defenceless animals.

Is the council implying that stray dogs are intentionally choosing to loiter in Malay areas? Such a suggestion defies logic and borders on absurdity. Dogs, like all animals, roam based on instinct, not racial or ethnic lines. This narrative is deeply troubling and reeks of politicization of a matter that should be dealt with through science, humanity, and common sense.

There are far more humane and established methods for managing the stray dog population, chief among them being neutering programs. These have proven effective in controlling stray numbers while upholding animal welfare. Instead of senseless culling, efforts should be directed toward funding and expanding these programs.

I urge the Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun to clarify: who exactly will carry out this act of killing? Is it to be sanctioned vigilante action? Or will an official body be tasked with this barbaric job? Let’s be clear — only the Veterinary Department has the authority to intervene in cases where animals pose a verified danger to human life. No other agency should be given the right to cull stray dogs arbitrarily.

Are dogs now being viewed as enemies of the Malay community? Or is this yet another political ploy designed to embarrass the state government or gain support by vilifying innocent animals?

Animal welfare groups have long advocated for compassionate, sustainable solutions. Culling is not only outdated — it is ineffective and morally reprehensible. Dogs are God’s creatures, just like humans. Our position as the dominant species does not entitle us to inflict cruelty on other beings under the guise of public safety.

Frankly, I struggle to find words strong enough to condemn this heartless move by the Negeri Sembilan lawmakers. I am equally baffled and outraged by the subtle racial undertones being tied to the presence of stray dogs in specific areas. If the government genuinely believes stray dogs are a problem only in Malay areas, why not release them in non-Malay areas? Such logic exposes the dangerous irrationality underlying this policy.

I call on all animal rights organizations to seriously consider legal action against the state government to halt this madness. Nothing could be more shameful or inhumane than this deliberate slaughter of innocent animals.

There are far more pressing challenges for the government to address — rising unemployment, worsening pollution, endemic corruption, and more. The lives of voiceless animals should not be the battleground for misplaced priorities or political theatrics.

The culling of stray dogs must stop. It is a disgraceful stain on the conscience of our elected representatives — one that the people of Negeri Sembilan should not accept in silence.

Subscribe Below: