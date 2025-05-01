Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopl Raj Kumar
7hEdited

The Chinese have better utility for these dogs. Mostly culinary delights which Chin Pengs followers can write a book or two about. But why just Chin Peng's followers? Chinese restaurants in the heart of KL offer these delights of dog meat to customers of Chinese descent and to those who know where and how to ask for it discreetly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Murray Hunter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture