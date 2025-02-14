Share

I was taken aback by a recent news article regarding Abdul Rahman Nordin, the Secretary General of Cuepacs (a federation of public sector trade unions), and his comments on corruption within the civil service.

Referring to Malaysia’s stagnant position in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), Abdul Rahman attributed corruption among civil servants to fear of intimidation and harassment from those offering bribes.

He claimed that civil servants who rejected bribes sometimes received bullets sent to their homes as a form of coercion.

He asserted that civil servants, generally law-abiding citizens, were forced to accept bribes out of fear for their survival.

Furthermore, Abdul Rahman suggested that those offering bribes were more dangerous to society than those accepting them.

He also emphasized the need for awareness campaigns as a solution to curb corruption.

While trade unions in most countries lead the charge in combating corruption, Abdul Rahman’s statement presents a disturbing narrative.

Instead of urging civil servants to reject corruption, he appears to rationalize their acceptance of bribes due to alleged threats and intimidation.

This reasoning is flawed. If civil servants face intimidation—such as threats or bullets—police reports should be filed immediately.

Cuepacs, as an umbrella organization, should support its members in reporting such cases to the authorities. The notion that fear justifies corruption is unacceptable.

The silence of public sector trade unions on lodging police reports raises serious questions.

Fear alone cannot be used as a defense for engaging in corruption. Abdul Rahman’s stance not only undermines Malaysia’s law enforcement system but also portrays the country as lacking order.

This position echoes past comments from a political leader who argued that those offering bribes are worse than those accepting them.

As a senior trade union figure, Abdul Rahman’s narrow view of corruption likely hinders Malaysia’s progress in improving its CPI ranking.

Trade unions should hold Abdul Rahman accountable for rationalizing corruption on the grounds of threats and intimidation.

His view, which places more blame on bribers than recipients, is regressive and damaging.

He has crossed a line as a trade union leader by offering such a distorted perspective on corruption.

Given his remarks, perhaps the government should investigate whether Abdul Rahman’s statements reflect a disregard for anti-corruption efforts.

Leaders like him should champion integrity, not make excuses for corruption.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

