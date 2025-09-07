Murray Hunter

Australia has long languished under the insidious influence of the People's Republic of China, its sovereignty subtly compromised by a web of diplomatic overtures and covert machinations. Gough Whitlam's pivotal pilgrimage to Beijing in 1971 was orchestrated at the behest of Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon, serving as a reconnaissance mission to assess the nation's terrain and leadership cadre ahead of their own historic détente in 1972.

Preceding Whitlam, Queensland parliamentarian Tom Burns emerged as the archetype of Sino-Australian affinity, his repeated sojourns to the mainland elevating him to emblematic status in Beijing's courtship of Canberra.

The infiltration extends deeply into Australia's vaunted intelligence apparatus, ASIO, which has been riddled with Chinese operatives for decades. A stark exemplar is Roger Uren, a senior ASIO official ensnared in the honey trap laid by the alluring and efficacious Chinese agent Sheri Yan, who extracted classified documents from him with consummate skill. Despite this egregious breach, ASIO inexplicably retained Uren's top-secret clearance, proffering the dubious rationale that he functioned as a double agent, a fabrication belied by the evidence. Yan herself met justice at the hands of the FBI, incarcerated in the United States for her brazen attempt to suborn a United Nations official.

The saga persists unabated. Bob Hawke, though never publicly conceded, is widely suspected of having been groomed by his Hong Kong-based racing associate Alan Tripp, and Alan Li conduits for Chinese interests.

As prime minister, Hawke extended sanctuary to 50,000 Chinese nationals present in Australia during the Tiananmen Square cataclysm of 1989, ostensibly shielding them from mortal peril upon repatriation. Yet, in a twist of irony, these purported refugees returned en masse, only to leverage family reunification visas to import spouses and dependent parents, inflating their ranks to over 750,000 by 1991, a demographic deluge that reshaped the nation's fabric.

Daniel Andrews exemplifies yet another marionette in the Chinese-orchestrated tableau within the Australian Labor Party, alongside Bob Carr. The latter's late wife, of partial Chinese-Malaysian descent, served as a clandestine intermediary in Malaysia, funneling sensitive intelligence to Beijing. Malaysia's Special Branch although in the know did not pass on the full extent of intelligence they gathered about Bob Hawke and his wife's dalliances with the Chinese in Malaysia.

Andrews and the two Bobs merely perpetuate a venerable Australian tradition of perfidy for pecuniary gain. They are not anomalies but part of a lamentable cadre that includes Julie Bishop, Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull, and Julia Gillard, figures whose allegiances appear untethered from the Commonwealth, their loyalties auctioned to the highest bidder in a betrayal of national fidelity.

