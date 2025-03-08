Share

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) finds itself in the midst of an internal power struggle that could reshape its future.

While Secretary-General Anthony Loke is the party’s principal leader, he does not wield absolute control over its direction.

The upcoming Central Executive Committee (CEC) election on March 16, 2025, is proving to be a battleground for competing factions, with significant implications for the party’s identity and trajectory.

The struggle within

Reliable sources indicate that Loke recently met with party chairman Lim Guan Eng, the eldest son of veteran leader Lim Kit Siang, in an attempt to dissuade him from contesting the CEC election.

However, Lim reportedly refused to step aside, stating that he is prepared to lose rather than withdraw.

His insistence on contesting suggests that he views this election as more than just a fight for a seat—it is about the very soul of the party.

For some time, factional tensions have simmered between the group aligned with Loke and vice-president Nga Kor Ming, and the faction led by Lim.

This division became evident in the recent Penang and Selangor state elections, where Lim’s faction suffered losses.

Now, Loke is intensifying his push to sideline Lim and his allies from the party’s top leadership.

A battle beyond personalities

Lim is a far more aggressive politician than both Loke and Nga combined. He led the party through its most challenging periods and, alongside his father, played a key role in shaping DAP’s identity as a party committed to multiracial democracy.

While critics argue that the Lim family’s dominance in the party borders on dynastic politics, their contributions—including facing incarceration under the Internal Security Act—cannot be dismissed.

The present generation of DAP leaders, now occupying key positions, may not fully appreciate the sacrifices of their predecessors.

If Loke’s effort to persuade Lim not to contest is meant to prevent a divisive election, it also raises concerns about whether this is a calculated move to purge the party of senior leaders aligned with Lim.

This is not just an ideological clash; it is a power struggle driven by the material benefits of leadership—positions, influence, and the perks that come with them.

Never before has the DAP faced such intense internal strife. Lim’s decision to fight on suggests that he sees this as more than just a personal battle—it is about reclaiming the party’s original ideals.

The question is whether DAP will continue its legacy of championing the rights of all Malaysians, regardless of race or religion, or if it will drift towards political accommodation at the expense of its founding principles.

What lies ahead?

If Lim remains steadfast, there is still a chance to revive the party’s spirit and direction. However, if he and his allies are defeated and choose to walk away, DAP risks becoming a mere appendage of Malay hegemonic forces—led by leaders more inclined towards political survival than principled struggle.

The possibility of a party split should not be seen as a purely negative development.

If those who still believe in the party’s founding ideals are pushed out, they may well take the step of forming a new political entity—one that embodies the original vision of DAP, free from the compromises of appeasement politics.

Such a move could pave the way for a realignment in Malaysia’s political landscape, setting the stage for a fresh coalition built on genuine multiracial principles.

Urimai, the Malaysian Rights Party, welcomes this political turbulence within DAP. It presents an opportunity to separate the wheat from the chaff, to distinguish those who remain committed to the party’s core values from those who have become mere sycophants of the prevailing political order.

Whether within DAP or through the creation of a new party, the battle for Malaysia’s democratic future continues.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

Subscribe Below: