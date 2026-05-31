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The Democratic Action Party (DAP), once the fiery champion of a “Malaysian Malaysia,” finds itself in a deepening legitimacy crisis as part of the Madani government. What began as a hard-fought entry into federal power has transformed into a slow erosion of its core support base. The party’s ministers are seen by many as comfortably ensconced in Putrajaya, far removed from the confrontational spirit of Lim Kit Siang and the late Karpal Singh. Grassroots frustration is deep-seated with a widening chasm existing between leadership loyal to the coalition and a base demanding bolder advocacy for Chinese community concerns.

The latest flashpoint pig farming in Selangor fully encapsulates the party’s dilemma. A royal decree against expansion, environmental complaints, and politicisation by opposition forces have boxed DAP into a classic Malaysian ethnic-religious trap. DAP representatives’ cautious suggestions for modern closed systems drew accusations of derhaka (disrespecting royalty), while silence or perceived acquiescence alienates pig farmers and the broader Chinese community. The issue is not merely about livestock, it symbolises the deeper anxieties over cultural space, livelihoods, and whether the DAP can still defend non-Malay interests within a Malay-Muslim dominated unity government.

Compounding the DAP’s woes are other grievances: the party’s relative silence on issues like the KK Mart saga, where Chinese business interests faced backlash, and the slow pace of reforms in education, symbolized by the UEC recognition and economic mis-equity. Many Chinese voters feel DAP has traded its opposition-era watchdog role for ministerial perks without delivering systemic change. Tax policies, business pressures, and a perception of “enjoying tenure” have fueled disillusionment. Anwar Ibrahim’s government, focused on stability and Malay-centric balancing, leaves little room for the bold institutional reforms DAP once promised.

The Secretary-General Anthony Loke’s announcement after the Sabah State election of a July national conference to deliberate the party’s governmental role signals great internal pressure. Delegates will reportedly vote on whether DAP leaders should resign from executive posts while maintaining parliamentary support. This “internal referendum” reflects the leadership-grassroots divide but also has bought time amid an approaching general election.

Three Options Facing DAP

Option 1: Exit the government and contest independently.

Exiting the government and contesting the election independently would allow DAP to reclaim its oppositional voice, potentially rebuilding credibility with disaffected Chinese and urban voters. Going alone could sharpen its reformist messaging, free it from coalition compromises, and position it as a principled alternative to both Madani’s incrementalism and Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) ethno-nationalism.

However, in Malaysia’s first-past-the-post system, solo runs in mixed or urban seats risk massive seat losses. Without coalition machinery and resources, DAP could see its 40-odd parliamentary seats reduced. Chinese voters, pragmatic above all, might abstain from voting rather than risk a PN victory. Independence sounds noble but could consign the party to irrelevance, echoing past third-force failures. There are some feelings it may be too late to go independently now, if a general election is called later this year.

Option 2: Stay the course within Pakatan Harapan (PH), alongside PKR and Amanah

This is the path of least immediate disruption but highest long-term risk. Continued participation maintains access to government resources, patronage networks, and the “stability” narrative against PN. Yet it deepens the perception of betrayal of founding philosophy.

Ministers appear embedded in a system resistant to meaningful change on corruption, institutional reform, or ethnic equity. The pig farming controversy and other cultural flashpoints will be weaponised relentlessly by PAS and Bersatu in the coming election. Electoral casualties are likely, particularly if Chinese turnout drops or protest votes emerge. Staying risks a slow bleed, where DAP becomes a diminished junior partner, much like MCA before it within past BN coalitions.

Option 3: Align with Rafizi Ramli’s new Bersama party as a reformist “third force”

Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi’s recent takeover of Parti Bersama Malaysia (BERSAMA) introduces a wildcard. Launched as a post-racial, reform-oriented movement, it targets disillusioned reformists, young voters, and those frustrated with both Anwar’s PKR and traditional ethnic parties. Bersama explicitly rejects old lobbying cultures and aims for structural change.

For DAP, a tactical alliance or loose understanding could offer a bridge to progressive Malay/Muslim voters while preserving Chinese support. It might split the reformist vote less destructively and create a new multi-ethnic pole.

However, there are risks galore. Rafizi’s move is seen by some as a “kamikaze” challenge to Anwar, potentially fragmenting the non-PN vote further. DAP’s Chinese-centric image might clash with Bersama’s ambitions, and any formal tie-up could alienate PH loyalists. In a polarised landscape, a third force often ends up as a spoiler rather than kingmaker.

In addition, there are signs that many DAP members may consider jumping ship from the DAP to Bersama, if Rafizi’s movement grows into a formidable force before the election.

Deeper Structural Realities

Malaysian politics remains trapped in ethnic arithmetic and feudal undercurrents. DAP’s participation in government was always conditional on navigating Malay sensitivities, royal institutions, and Islamic administrative realities. The “deep state”, entrenched bureaucracies, conservative religious elements, and patronage networks constrains reform regardless of who holds ministerial titles. Promises of a New Malaysia have repeatedly hit these walls.

Demographics compound the pressure. The Chinese community, though economically significant, is shrinking as a voting bloc. Younger generations prioritise pocketbook issues, governance, and opportunities over traditional ethnic championing. If DAP fails to deliver tangible wins, abstentionism or quiet shifts to independents or new platforms could accelerate.

The DAP’s stronghold of Penang may even be challenged in the coming general election.

The coming July conference will not resolve these fundamentals. It may produce a ‘weak’ compromise perhaps selective resignations or renewed reform pledges, but the underlying contradictions persist. Leadership must weigh short-term survival against long-term relevance. Grassroots calls to “leave the coalition” reflect genuine anger, yet political reality favours calculated pragmatism.

Ultimately, DAP’s dilemma mirrors Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society where power requires ethnic bargaining, yet genuine reform threatens the very equilibria sustaining the system. This is the nature of an ethnic based political system.

The party built its brand on challenging the status quo; governing within it has diluted that brand. Whether it exits, stays, or pivots to a new force, the coming election will test if DAP can reinvent itself or if it will follow the path of previous Chinese-based parties which have been influential in rhetoric, constrained in delivery.

The choices are stark, the stakes existential. Malaysian politics rarely rewards purity, but prolonged compromise without results invites obsolescence. The July gathering may decide the tactical path, yet only addressing the party’s soul and Malaysia’s structural traps will determine its future. There may come a realization that the DAP’s attempt to create a non-ethnic based political system in the peninsula has failed.

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