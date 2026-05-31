Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Denzel Koh's avatar
Denzel Koh
3h

Option 3 definitely the most expedient. Option 1 means back to square 1 in the wilderness. Option 2 has been found wanting where the numbers game not in favour.

Bersama can be the defining platform where new broom sweeps clean. It will also be appealing to next generation of leaders in new world order. Old fart politicians have been a massive bane to Malaysia except for the cronies.

Kancil known for boldness and brains. Go for it

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