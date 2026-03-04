Share

Its growing more evident that disappointments within the grassroots of the DAP is growing stronger. The loss of 8 DAP seats in the Sabah State election has rattled many people within the party who feel the party is facing and existential crisis.

After the Sabah state election party president Anthony Loke under some pressure said that the DAP would consider its position within the Madani coalition government, if there are not any semblance of reforms taking place over the next siz months. It was then agreed that a special DAP congress would be held in July to make a grassroots decision on the future of the DAP in government.

With some seeing the possibility that the DAP may not even be able to hold the state of PENANG, where demographics are rapidly shifting, grassroots despair is growing. Some leaders are suggesting that the current DAP ministers and those DAP members holding GLC positions resign and the party go into opposition.

This was the DAP may be able to hold onto the 40 seats it currently holds in the parliament. The biggest risk to the DAP is that its traditional supporters just stay home and do not vote in the coming elections.

The position of the party president Anthony Loke is under potential threat. There are other candidates with growing support who covert the position.

The issue of MACC Chief Commissioner Azam Baki staying in his position added more stress to the party when the Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong said if Azam Baki does not leave the position as head of the MACC, then the DAP should go.

The situation going on within the DAP continues will have a major impact on the coming general election if it goes alone. This would drastically hurt the electoral performance of PKR, which heavily relies upon the DAP in election campaigns. If the DAP stays put in the government, then it is likely to lose a few the 40 seats it currently holds.

If the DAP leadership does not heed the sentiments of the grassroots in July, and current leaders stay ut in government, anything could happen, even the possibility of a party split.

Its not just Bersatu in Perikatan Nasion (PN) in crisis, Pakatan Harapan has its own.