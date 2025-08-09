Murray Hunter

While Malaysia has not acceded to the primary International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families, it remains obligated under various international legal frameworks and conventions, notably those promulgated by the International Labour Organization (ILO), which safeguard the rights of foreign workers.

As a member state of the ILO, Malaysia has ratified several key conventions, including those addressing the eradication of forced labor and the protection of workers’ fundamental rights. Domestic legislation in Malaysia endeavors to harmonize with these international standards, particularly in prohibiting forced labor and ensuring equitable treatment in employment conditions for legally employed foreign workers.

Regarding your tenure with the Democratic Action Party (DAP), Mr. Ramasamy, it is evident that you were cognizant of the party’s pronounced emphasis on advancing the interests and privileges of the Chinese community above others. It is disingenuous to now direct criticism at Lim Kit Siang, whose political career has consistently reflected a disposition rooted in ethnic chauvinism, prioritizing Chinese interests. In contrast, your own acquiescence to the systemic marginalization of Indian workers, particularly those of Tamil descent, cannot be overlooked. These workers have endured persistent underpayment, multifaceted exploitation, and conditions tantamount to modern servitude, often at the hands of Chinese employers.

As for the likes of Gobind Singh Deo and his family licking the boots of the Chinese in the DAP, one can only feel sorry for people like that family who demostrate such low self esteem and a lack of self respect to; firstly pretend they are not Indians by virtue of their religion, and; secondly that by associating with people like the Tamils, Indians sharing a common heritage with them is somehow demeaning.

