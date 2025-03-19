DAP's Lim Guan Eng and Gobind Singh Deo at the 18th DAP National Congress at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam March 16, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The recently concluded DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) election reaffirmed the dominance of the faction led by Secretary-General Anthony Loke and former Vice-President Nga Kor Ming.

As expected, this camp managed to consolidate its influence, sidelining former party stalwart Lim Guan Eng and his allies.

Lim, the former chairman and long-time secretary-general, barely secured a spot in the CEC, ranking 26th in the election.

Many of his key supporters either withdrew from the contest or failed to make the cut. Notably, his close aide RSN Rayer and his sister were among those who did not get elected.

The results signal a decline in the influence of the Lim family within the party—a shift that had been brewing for some time.

However, the most surprising outcome was the performance of former Deputy Chairman Gobind Singh Deo. Despite being closely associated with Lim’s camp, Gobind secured the highest number of votes in the CEC election.

This was widely interpreted as a sign of broad acceptance among party delegates, leading to his subsequent appointment as DAP chairman.

Yet, a deeper analysis suggests that Gobind’s overwhelming victory was not necessarily a testament to his personal popularity or leadership effectiveness.

Just months ago, he failed to get elected into the DAP Selangor state committee.

If delegates had strictly voted along factional lines, Gobind might have struggled to even secure a spot in the CEC.

Instead, his success appears to be the result of a calculated political maneuver by the Loke-Nga faction.

Recognizing the need to isolate Lim, they strategically threw their support behind Gobind.

While Gobind retained votes from Lim’s faction, it was the backing of the Loke-Nga camp that propelled him to the top. This move ensured that Lim was sidelined without direct confrontation, as Gobind’s election was unlikely to provoke resistance from Lim’s remaining supporters.

In the end, Gobind Singh Deo became chairman, while Lim was relegated to the role of party advisor—a position with little real influence.

Ironically, Lim, who had fought to remain relevant, may not have foreseen that his trusted ally would be used as a tool to weaken his standing within the party.

Leading up to the election, Lim’s camp had actively campaigned for him, Gobind, his sister Hui Ying, and Rayer.

But it was Gobind who ultimately became the beneficiary of a political trap set by the rival faction. His family legacy and personal reputation had little to do with his victory—if they had, his failure in the Selangor state election would be hard to explain.

In the cutthroat world of party politics, factional battles often blur as leaders prioritize power, positions, and perks.

The recent CEC election has been hailed as marking the emergence of a “moderate” DAP. However, a more accurate description might be that the party has become increasingly subservient to the larger framework of Malay political hegemony.

History shows that political parties often lose relevance after four or five decades.

For the DAP, it has taken just over two decades to reach a similar fate. Like many others before it, the party’s leadership has benefited from power and positions, but in doing so, has sown the seeds of its own slow but inevitable decline.

—

P. Ramasamy

Chairman, Urimai

March 19, 2025

