Share

On March 16, 2025, a total of 70 DAP candidates will compete for 30 elected seats in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), a pivotal contest that will determine the party’s direction for the next three years—right up to the country’s general elections.

Among the key contenders are Secretary-General Anthony Loke, Vice-President Nga Kor Ming, Penang DAP State Chairman Steven Sim, party chairman Lim Guan Eng, his embattled sister Lim Hui Ying, and senior leader Gobind Singh.

The once-dominant faction led by Lim Guan Eng is showing signs of decline, particularly with the anticipated exit of party veterans such as Tan Kok Wai, Treasurer Fung Kui Lan, and Vice-President M. Kulasegaran.

This internal election is not just a routine party affair but a decisive battle between factions vying for control over DAP’s future trajectory.

The waning influence of Lim Guan Eng

Recent DAP state elections in Penang and Selangor have already indicated a shift in power, with Lim’s faction seemingly on the retreat.

The growing influence of Loke and Nga—especially the latter, who is a strongman in Perai—suggests that the once-powerful Lim faction may struggle to maintain its grip at the national level.

Even if Lim secures a spot in the CEC, his role as party chairman and his influence within the powerful five-member selection committee may be at risk.

For years, this committee—under Lim’s control—purged leaders who did not align with his vision. His refusal to heed the democratic decisions of the Penang state committee, led by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, sowed the seeds of internal discord.

Lim’s strategy of installing loyalists over broader party consensus has backfired. While Loke initially aligned with Lim, he has since distanced himself, recognizing the shifting political tides. Lim now faces the consequences of his own political maneuvering.

A party at a crossroads

This critical CEC election comes at a time when DAP faces mounting challenges from Malaysia’s rising right-wing ethnic and religious forces.

The party, once fearless in championing non-Malay rights in opposition, now finds itself constrained within the ruling coalition.

The label of “MCA 2.0” reflects growing disillusionment among its traditional support base.

While Lim’s faction may weaken, the rise of Loke’s faction does not necessarily signal a stronger or more assertive party.

Loke and his allies may adopt a more conciliatory approach, which could further dilute DAP’s ability to push back against dominant Malay-centric politics.

Like other political parties, DAP is undergoing a transformation. It is shifting from its roots as an opposition force that fiercely defended non-Malay rights to a party that increasingly plays second or third fiddle within a government led by Malay nationalist and religious elements.

The bigger picture

Ironically, even the long-embattled MCA is attempting a comeback, despite its previous electoral failures.

Changing political realities have played a role in DAP’s current predicament, but internal power struggles and the nexus between politics and self-interest cannot be ignored.

Ultimately, DAP is proving to be no different from other parties in Malaysia. Power, as history has shown, has a tendency to corrupt—and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

The outcome of this internal battle will not only shape DAP’s leadership but could also have lasting repercussions on its national political standing. Whether it emerges stronger or further weakened remains to be seen.

P. Ramasamy

Former professor of political economy at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) and former deputy chief minister of Penang.

Subscribe Below: