The ducks have flown south

Whatever happened to the once-vociferous voices of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in championing the sacred principle of separation of powers between the judiciary, the executive, and the legislature?

When in opposition, the DAP stood tall as a defender of judicial independence, human rights, and other fundamental tenets of democracy and justice. Its leaders were relentless in holding those in power accountable, and they earned respect for speaking truth to power.

Today, however, their silence is thunderous.

If nine MPs from PKR, led by Rafizi Ramli, can summon the courage to call for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) and the formation of a parliamentary select committee to investigate Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s alleged interference in the judiciary, why are the 40 DAP MPs unable—or unwilling—to utter a single word in support?

Where are the supposed champions of democracy in Parliament?

Why does the DAP leadership hesitate to support Rafizi and the eight other MPs in their principled call for accountability and transparency?

The public is left wondering: Is this silence born out of fear? Fear that endorsing an RCI on judicial independence might rupture their sacred ties with the current government? Is there an unspoken understanding that DAP leaders must stay silent in exchange for power, positions, and perks?

If this is true, then the DAP has not only misled but actively misrepresented its constituencies—those who placed their trust in the party to uphold the ideals of reform, justice, and democratic governance.

Is the DAP of today—comfortably in government—so fundamentally different from the DAP of yesterday in opposition?

Despite holding 40 parliamentary seats, the DAP wields far less political influence than its smaller coalition partners like UMNO or Barisan Nasional, which have just over 20 seats. Has the pursuit of political power so blinded the party that it is now willing to forsake the very principles and ideology that once inspired millions?

The judiciary remains the final and fragile bulwark against unchecked executive power. Yet, the actions—or inactions—of the Madani government, under Anwar’s leadership, are steadily eroding its independence and credibility.

If standing up for an RCI means the DAP must exit the corridors of power, then let that departure be a principled one. Let it be a testament to the party’s enduring commitment to democratic values. Because a DAP in government without integrity is worth far less than a DAP in the political wilderness with its ideals intact.

