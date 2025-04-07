Share

DAP Secretary-General and Minister of Transport Anthony Loke should not be quick to condemn those raising valid questions about the party’s fundraising efforts for victims of the recent gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Several residents have lost their homes and personal belongings in the devastating blaze.

While it is commendable for political parties and NGOs to step in and raise funds, legitimate concerns remain: How much has been raised? Will 100% of public donations reach the victims? Will the funds be enough to address the heavy loss of property and personal effects?

More importantly, as a component party of the ruling government, DAP should be doing more than just collecting donations—it should be pressing the Cabinet and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to provide substantial government aid.

But once again, the party’s leadership appears timid and hesitant to push such a critical issue within the corridors of power.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo’s gesture of donating laptops and smartphones, while well-meaning, comes across as tone-deaf. These gadgets do little to ease the deep financial and emotional pain endured by the victims.

Why is the DAP, a party that has long claimed to defend the underprivileged, so reluctant to demand meaningful compensation from the government?

Are the victims of this tragedy not Malaysians too—deserving of state support and assurance in their darkest hour?

It’s perplexing that while millions are being directed overseas to support causes like the Palestinian struggle, there’s a lack of urgency when Malaysians lose everything in what appears to be a preventable, man-made disaster. Why isn’t similar compassion and funding extended at home?

There’s a bigger issue at play. The gas pipelines—approved and installed in residential zones—should never have posed such a danger to begin with.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) must be convened to investigate this incident thoroughly and identify those responsible.

Instead of brushing off scrutiny, Loke should welcome it. DAP, with 40 MPs and a seat in government, should be leveraging its position to demand real solutions—not outsourcing responsibility to the public via donation drives. These efforts, while helpful, are not a substitute for government accountability.

It’s also disappointing that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has not been very vocal on the issue. Is this yet another case of prioritizing symbolic gestures over tangible relief? Feeding monkeys in the jungle while ignoring the hungry at home?

The silence from key government players raises uncomfortable questions: Does DAP lack the bargaining power that Malay-based parties like UMNO and PKR enjoy? Is the party turning to public fundraising simply because it has no influence left to move the machinery of government?

If so, Loke should be honest with the people. Has the DAP become so subdued under Anwar’s leadership that it cannot even secure basic justice for Malaysians in crisis?

And why has there been no public pressure on Petronas, the party responsible for the gas infrastructure, to bear the cost of damages?

This tragedy deserves more than charity—it demands accountability. And that begins with the government stepping up, not hiding behind donation drives.

P. Ramasamy

Chairman Urimai

April 6, 2025

Subscribe Below: