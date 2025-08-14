The a

ttack on Rafizi Ramli’s son outside a shopping mall, where he was stabbed by a syringe highlights the dark shades of gangsterism that has descended upon Malaysia.

At the same time, police had to exhume the body of Zara to try and discover who the perpetrator of her violent death really is. A woman allegedly assaulted in Pahang by a member of the Pahang Royal family is still waiting for action to be taken by the police and Attorney General’s Chambers.

On top of these current cases there is the mysterious abduction of Pamela Ling by people clad in para-military uniforms directly outside the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). Over the past two years, lawyer-activist Siti Kassim’s car was armed with a bomb, KK Supermart was firebombed and police don’t have a clue.

Only last June, there were four gangland killings around Kuala Lumpur. Gangsters are running around the city at will.

Crime statistics increased 3.2% in 2023, with assaults up, property crime up, Murder up 7.5%, and rape up 11.8%

What are police doing about this? They are going after the hardened Facebook users, people who hang flags incorrectly, and people who insult the prime minister. Police resources have been allocated towards political crimes, rather than the business the police should have really been doing – keeping the community safe.

Its also become very noticeable that the police have been paying close attention to political crimes committed by non-Malays and those who don’t support the government. There has been a boom in sedition investigations, at the cost of murder investigations. South Africa during the apartheid times would have been proud of the PDRM.

They have become the protectors of the Malay polity.

Corporate gangsterism is rife

While the mainstream media is now meek and mild and the independent media has been suppressed, corporate gangers have been taking over public assets at a rate never been seen before. The only news of this is through snippets here and there on X. Anywhere else, people will be charged by the MCMC and there websites blocked for uncovering corruption through the used and abused Malaysian Communications Act (MCA).

The stripping of public assets and placing them in corporate hands is one of the best kept secrets in Malaysia today. Cronies with bug money put SLAPP actions on anyone who even attempts to alert the public.

With all these resources being put into suppressing corruption and chasing people for made up crimes such as accidently putting the flag upside down (a crime for non-Malays only), its fully understandable why the gangsters are running free in Malaysia today.

Just think if a 12 year old girl can be murdered, a lawyer have a bombing placed under their car, and a politician’s sun can be attacked outside a shopping mall. How safe are you?

