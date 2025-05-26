Share

Presented at the ASEAN Freedom of Thought, Conscience & Belief Forum, Kuala Lumpur, 25th May 2025

Introduction

Freedom of thought, conscience, and belief is often discussed in abstract or legalistic terms. However, in Southeast Asia, and particularly in postcolonial states such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Myanmar, this freedom is deeply entangled with questions of power, identity, and historical injustice. Nowhere is this more evident than in the lived experience of indigenous peoples — including those in the Malaysian state of Sabah — whose ancestral belief systems and cultural autonomy have been systematically eroded through state-led homogenization, politicized religion, and constitutional manipulation.

This paper argues that decolonizing belief is not merely about protecting religious freedom in a narrow legalistic sense, but about restoring dignity, cultural sovereignty, and plurality to historically marginalized communities. It challenges ASEAN — under Malaysia’s 2025 chairmanship — to move beyond rhetorical commitments and confront the systemic violations of conscience and belief that persist within its member states.

Colonial and Postcolonial Legacies

The colonial powers in Southeast Asia did not merely extract resources — they imposed structures that redefined and regulated belief. In British North Borneo (now Sabah), indigenous animistic and syncretic traditions were either ignored or discouraged. Christian missions were supported as instruments of 'civilization', while colonial administrators preferred a uniform religious identity for administrative ease.

Post-independence, these patterns persisted. Instead of embracing indigenous diversity, many ASEAN states, including Malaysia, doubled down on religious centralization. Malaysia’s constitutional designation of Islam as the religion of the Federation, for instance, has led to the sidelining of non-Muslim voices in policy, law, and education — including the ancestral belief systems of Sabah and Sarawak’s native peoples.

This creates an ongoing “internal colonization” in which indigenous identities are remoulded to fit a narrow national narrative — one that excludes freedom of conscience and imposes belief as a tool of state legitimacy.

Sabah offers a unique case study

Its people — the Momogun (Indigenous) communities — practiced deeply spiritual, animist and syncretic traditions long before the arrival of monotheistic religions. For decades, their beliefs were neither fully respected nor protected. State efforts, sometimes in collusion with federal actors, have resulted in deceptive conversions, discriminatory resource allocation, and exclusion from religious decision-making bodies.

Faith Without Consent: Spiritual Colonization in Sabah

In May 2025, another case of religious conversion by deception surfaced in Nabawan, Sabah — a disturbing pattern that continues to violate personal dignity and erode interfaith trust. As I stated during the forum:

> "This is not dakwah; it is spiritual colonization. Belief must be born of conviction, not coercion. Anything less is a betrayal of conscience and a threat to social harmony. Prime Minister Anwar has spoken about reducing Islamophobia — but if nothing is done to stop these deceptive conversions, then Islamophobia will only grow. The failure to act will not only damage interfaith trust, it will deepen public resentment. There can be no meaningful freedom of religion without freedom from manipulation."

To speak of religious liberty in Sabah without confronting these realities is to remain complicit in silence. Such acts not only contradict Islamic ethical traditions but also violate international and constitutional protections for freedom of conscience.

Legal Guarantees vs. Practical Realities

While Article 11 of the Malaysian Federal Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, in practice, these rights are unequally protected and politically circumscribed. The restriction on apostasy, discriminatory religious education policies, and the de facto privileging of Islam in public life reflect a systemic erosion of Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) — both of which affirm the individual’s right to adopt, change, or reject religious belief without coercion.

In ASEAN more broadly, the principle of non-interference has allowed authoritarian regimes to use religion as a tool of repression — from the persecution of Rohingya in Myanmar to the crackdowns on atheists and free thinkers in parts of Indonesia. ASEAN’s silence has emboldened these practices, undermining any regional claim to moral leadership on human rights.

Toward an ASEAN Framework on Freedom of Belief

With Malaysia chairing ASEAN in 2025, there is both opportunity and responsibility. The region must go beyond vague declarations and initiate a binding framework on freedom of thought and belief — modelled perhaps after the Rabat Plan of Action or the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

This framework should include, at minimum:

1. Recognition of Indigenous Belief Systems

Protect traditional animist, syncretic, and non-theistic worldviews from legal erasure and bureaucratic neglect.

2. Criminalization of Deceptive or Forced Conversions

Establish clear legal prohibitions and remedies for conversion by coercion or fraud, including among vulnerable indigenous populations.

3. Equitable State Support for All Belief Systems

Ensure fair allocation of state resources and institutional representation for all recognized religions, indigenous faiths, and non-religious philosophies.

4. Protection of the Right to Disbelieve

Uphold the civil liberties of atheists, agnostics, secularists, and critics of religion — whose freedom of conscience is equally fundamental.

5. Independent Monitoring and Accountability Mechanisms

Create regional bodies, independent of state religious departments, to monitor violations and support victims of belief-related discrimination.

The Moral Imperative of Decolonizing Belief

Ultimately, this is not just a legal issue — it is a moral one. Freedom of thought, conscience, and belief is the foundation of all other rights. When the state controls what its citizens can believe, say, or question, it has already dismantled democracy at its root.

For indigenous communities in Sabah and across Southeast Asia, reclaiming this freedom is an act of cultural survival. It is about resisting the tide of historical injustice and asserting the right to exist — spiritually, culturally, and politically — on one’s own terms.

We must decolonise not only our institutions but also our imagination — to once again see diversity not as a threat, but as the heart of what it means to be human.

As ASEAN gathers to discuss freedom of thought, conscience, and belief, let us not be satisfied with abstract platitudes. Let us name the violations, honour the indigenous voices, and commit to regional mechanisms that truly protect the right to believe — or not to believe.

Sabah, like much of Southeast Asia, stands at a crossroads. Either we continue the legacy of control, coercion, and spiritual erasure — or we chart a new path rooted in pluralism, dignity, and the unassailable right to think, question, and believe freely.

Let us choose freedom — and mean it.

Daniel John Jambun is President of

Borneo's Plight in Malaysia Foundation (BoPiMaFo)

