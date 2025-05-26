Murray Hunter

Gopl Raj Kumar
4h

" whose ancestral belief systems and cultural autonomy have been systematically eroded through state-led homogenization, politicized religion, and constitutional manipulation. "

Nothing can be further from the truth than this statement that apportions blame for the confusion of Sabah's mainly Christian population about their identity. They are subjects of the former British rulers that ruled and confiused them about their identity in much the same way the Anglo Indians and so called Burghers of Ceylon (todays Sri Lanka) have been confused about their identities.

Unless and utill the Muruts, Dusuns, Dayaks and Khadazans and others realize that they are Malays and not the children of Britain or Clair Rewcastle Brown and her ancestors (who claimed ownershiptof these neo British slaves for centuries) that this problem of identity will be solved.

The best way to achieve that even by British standards was to merge the pseudo British Christians into the mainstream of the Malay fold which the formation of Malaysia incorporating Sabah and Sarawak did.

