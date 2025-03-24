P Ramasamy at the temple on Sunday.

I welcome the recent clarification by MIC Deputy President and Tapah MP, M. Saravanan, regarding the status of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman Hindu temple in Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur.

His statement corrects widespread misconceptions and reaffirms that the temple is not an illegal structure, as some have wrongly claimed.

In a press conference at the temple site, Saravanan dispelled the confusion surrounding its relocation.

He clarified that the temple was never moved from its original location—only a portion of its land was acquired in 2008 by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) for road expansion. The temple itself remained intact.

Furthermore, DBKL’s recognition of the temple through the provision of water and electricity services further affirms its legitimacy.

A temple that has existed for over 130 years and receives such municipal support can hardly be deemed illegal.

Former Malaysian Hindu Sangam (MHS) president A Vaithilingam echoed Saravanan’s remarks, emphasizing that only a small section of the temple’s land was affected in 2008 and not the temple itself. This clarification effectively counters any justification for the temple’s forced relocation.

Temple land sold without its knowledge

Despite its historical and religious significance, the land on which the temple stands was sold to Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd in 2014—without the temple’s knowledge or consent.

Now, following unsuccessful negotiations to relocate the temple for the construction of Masjid Madani, there is an informal appeal for DBKL and the federal government to facilitate the relocation of the temple.

It is understood that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the mosque’s construction on March 27, 2025.

However, his administration must acknowledge that the temple is not an illegal structure. Those advocating for its removal have masked their religious and racial prejudices behind claims of illegality.

Failure of MIC leadership

While Saravanan’s statement is a welcome development, it comes too late.

MIC, as part of the government for decades, should have acted sooner to protect the temple by ensuring the land was designated as a Rumah Ibadat Bukan Islam (RIBI)—a site for non-Muslim worship.

Even the late MIC strongman, Tun Samy Vellu, despite his financial contributions to the temple, failed to secure this designation.

Hindus and the wider public have the right to question why MIC did not take decisive action earlier.

Had DBKL acted fairly and gazetted the land as RIBI, this entire controversy over the temple’s legality would have been avoided.

Call for fairness and religious solidarity

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim must uphold fairness for all races and religions in Malaysia. He must remember that his government was elected in 2022 with support from Malays, Indians, and Chinese. Having ascended to power, he must not abandon the Indian community’s concerns.

Interestingly, there are rumors that Jakel is considering allowing the mosque and temple to coexist side by side. If true, this could be a commendable move that fosters religious harmony.

The Madani concept should not be used merely for political rhetoric—it should reflect true solidarity among Malaysia’s diverse communities.

As far as Urimai—the Rights of Malaysian Party—is concerned, the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliaman temple should remain in its current location. If necessary, Urimai is open to the idea of the mosque being constructed beside it, embracing a broader vision of religious coexistence.

The latest revelations, particularly the confirmation that the temple was never relocated in 2008, further weaken any argument for its removal. Anwar Ibrahim must not play politics with this issue. Instead, he should champion a solution that respects history, heritage, and the rights of all Malaysians.

By P. Ramasamy, Chairman, Urimai

March 24, 2025

