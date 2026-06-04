Share

Latest in The Vibes

THE ongoing war between Iran, Israel and the United States is wearing patience thin in Tehran.

The current state of a cease-fire, where ‘tit for tat’ reprisals are a continual threat to the security of Iran, is draining, with Iran continually living under the threat of attack.

Information has surfaced from an alleged telephone conversation between the president of Iran, Masoud Pezeshklan and the prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, around May 28 that Iran was proposing a demonstration in the Iranian desert of the country’s nuclear capability with a non-combative explosive demonstration.

There are different versions as to how the United States became aware.

Some are saying that US intelligence intercepted the call, while others are saying that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was informed by the Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, on May 29.

This information contradicts the Iranian policy of no nuclear weapons, originating from a Fatwa proclaimed by the former supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenai many years ago.

There is no formal indication that this Fatwa, made in the mid-1990s, has been changed by the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. However, the conditions since the mid-1990s have drastically changed, where Iran is now under existential threat by Israel and the United States.

Contemporary history has shown that nations like North Korea have been treated very differently from countries like Libya and Iraq that didn’t have nuclear weapons by the United States.

Consequently, it may be logical thinking that Iran possessing nuclear weapons would result in a different approach by attackers.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been constantly saying that Iran is on the verge of possessing nuclear weapons.

However, Western intelligence has generally believed that Iran doesn’t possess nuclear weapons.

Iran is a technologically sophisticated country, as the current war has demonstrated.

It is very conceivable that, although a Fatwa forbade Iran from possessing nuclear weapons, the armed forces had processed enough uranium for 9 or 10 warheads, while the actual bombs without the enriched uranium components were stored deep in underground bunkers in another part of the country.

Some nuclear experts believe this is very plausible, although there is no public evidence of this.

Iran definitely has the knowledge, scientific aptitude and ability to do this.

In addition, it’s believed that Iran has long been working together with both Pakistan and North Korea on nuclear weapon technology.

The other possibility is that Iran has obtained several nuclear warheads from either North Korea or Pakistan.

It is known if Pakistan may have already transferred some nuclear weapons to Saudi Arabia under Pakistani control.

Image from https://www.38north.org/2023

It should be noted that Iran has already received the Hwasong-18 ICBM intercontinental missiles from North Korea capable of reaching the United States.

Together, these ICBMs with nuclear warheads could be devastating to the United States.

Iran has already proved it has hit Israel with missiles without much resistance today.

What would be very concerning to Israel is that a nuclear strike on Iran would not be as devastating as an Iranian nuclear attack on Israel, because Iran is a very large country, and Israel has a very small land mass.

This means that Iran could annihilate Israel with nuclear weapons without being annihilated itself.

Strategically, this means that the United States and Israel cannot ‘bully’ Iran and expect to escape severe consequences.

The US objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons has already failed, with US President Donald Trump being humiliated.

It’s now very unlikely that Iran will continue any more negotiations with the United States, and Israel will be forced to withdraw from Lebanon as well.

If US provocations don’t cease, then it is most likely that Iran would detonate a nuclear device to prove its possession.

If Iran proceeds, then it will be understood that Iran has more than just a single nuclear bomb at its disposal.

This may help Iran finish the war that continues to linger in a ‘cease-fire’ limbo.

Iran proving it possesses a nuclear weapon capability will gravely dent the pride of the United States and lead the world more quickly into a multi-polar order. – June 4, 2026

Your donations are vital to keep some independent journalism alive.

Just click here or goto https://buymeacoffee.com/murrayhunter

PayPal: @MurrayHunter733

Subscribe Below