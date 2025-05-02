MoE was setup to fail.

India’s Experience: Bureaucratic Modernization

By contrast, India – a fellow Asian democracy with a large, complex economy – has taken steps to streamline its economic bureaucracy in recent years. In 2015, India abolished its venerable Planning Commission (a centralized planning body) and created the NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India), a think-tank directly chaired by the Prime Minister . Unlike Malaysia’s new ministry, NITI Aayog does not control budgets or collect taxes. Instead, it serves as a strategic advisor, coordinating policy among ministries and the states. As the Indian government explained at the time, this shift replaced “the centre-to-state one-way flow of policy… with a genuine and continuing partnership of states” . The aim was to foster cooperative federalism, better inter-ministry coordination, and more efficient implementation, rather than create another line ministry.

Some concrete aspects of India’s reform include:

• Cooperative federal planning: NITI Aayog’s governing council includes all Indian state chief ministers and lieutenant governors . This ensures that national goals (e.g. poverty reduction, infrastructure targets) are set with state input, avoiding duplication between central and local plans. For Malaysia, this suggests a lesson in involving state governments more directly in economic planning, rather than having a new federal ministry duplicate existing programs. • Think-tank approach: India clearly defines NITI Aayog as a “policy think-tank” that provides strategic advice, without wielding fiscal powers . This avoids the confusion of overlapping authority. In Malaysia’s case, rather than adding a new ministry with unclear authority, one could strengthen the EPU/PMO and existing agencies to serve that advisory and coordination role. • Eliminating parallel bodies: India has also merged or rationalized overlapping departments (for example, unifying tax authorities under one system with the Goods & Services Tax, or setting up single-window “invest India” platforms). While Malaysia has distinct agencies (customs, excise, investment) already, the broader lesson is to avoid duplication. Malaysia could consider channeling any MoE functions into an empowered inter-agency council or secretariat in the PMO, rather than a standalone ministry. • Performance and accountability: India regularly publishes rankings (e.g. ease of doing business, logistics performance) and holds state/central agencies accountable. While not purely bureaucratic restructuring, this outcome-oriented focus has forced Indian ministries to streamline processes. Malaysia might similarly set clear metrics for economic ministries, reducing the need for additional bureaucratic layers.

In short, India’s reforms emphasize central coordination without proliferating ministries. Its Prime Minister-led councils (e.g. the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs) and NITI Aayog handle high-level strategy, while the Ministries of Finance, Commerce, Industry, etc., implement policy on the ground. This avoids the jurisdictional ambiguity seen when multiple ministries claim overlapping goals. Importantly, India chose not to create a separate “Economy Ministry”; instead it repurposed or merged existing structures for efficiency.

Lessons for Malaysia

Malaysia can draw several lessons from India’s example and from its own experience:

• Consolidate rather than expand. Instead of adding a new ministry, Malaysia could fold any valuable functions of the MoE into existing institutions. For instance, the Economic Planning Unit (in the PMO) could formally take on the MoE’s planning and monitoring roles, working with line ministries, while the MoE organization could be dissolved or merged into MoF or PMO. This would reduce administrative overhead and clarify who has decision-rights on economic policy. • Strengthen cooperative planning. Like India’s NITI Aayog, Malaysia could adopt a more bottom-up planning approach. Malaysian state governments could be given a stronger voice in national development plans, preventing duplication of efforts (e.g. parallel state‐level poverty programs). Empowering a federal-state planning council (with a mandate codified in law or Budget documents) might achieve what the MoE intended, but through inclusive governance. • Clarify roles and budgets. Any reorganization should explicitly delineate who controls money and who sets strategy. If Malaysia keeps the MoE, it must be paired with concrete budget allocations or legal authority – otherwise it risks being a toothless appendix. Alternatively, those strategy functions could become a division within the Finance Ministry or PMO (as in Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministry model), ensuring alignment with fiscal reality. • Focus on implementation, not titles. The key issue is efficient policy execution. Malaysia should ask: does the MoE improve outcomes, or do we need better coordination mechanisms? India’s experience suggests that empowering a central coordinating body (e.g. NITI Aayog under the PM) can be more effective than adding a cabinet post. Malaysia could achieve similar aims by strengthening inter-ministerial councils and making agencies like the Investment Commission or Economic Action Council more robust, rather than staffing an additional ministry.

Conclusion

The debate over Malaysia’s Ministry of Economy hinges on who really holds economic power. In practice, the Ministry of Finance, Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Prime Minister’s Office have overwhelming control over fiscal and monetary policy. The new Ministry of Economy, by contrast, primarily advises and monitors development initiatives – tasks already covered by other agencies or political offices. While a dedicated ministry can in theory bring focus to broad socioeconomic goals, its creation risks adding bureaucracy without new capability. India’s recent reforms illustrate an alternative path: it repurposed planning bodies into a central think-tank and emphasized coordination from the Prime Minister’s office, rather than proliferating ministries. Malaysia could learn from this by consolidating economic functions into well-defined entities, ensuring clear budgets and mandates. A leaner, more coordinated structure – where roles and powers are transparent – would likely serve Malaysia’s growth objectives better than maintaining a de jure Ministry of Economy whose de facto clout is limited.

Economist Samirul Ariff Othman is an international relations analyst. He completed his graduate studies at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. The views in this OpEd piece are entirely his own.

