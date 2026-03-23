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With escalating global energy tensions with the ongoing conflict in the gulf pushing crude oil prices above US$100 per barrel, Malaysia faces mounting pressure on its fuel subsidies. The government has maintained the subsidized RON95 price at RM1.99 per litre under the BUDI95 initiative for eligible Malaysians, even as unsubsidized RON95 has climbed to around RM3.27 per litre, RON97 to RM4.55 per litre, and diesel in Peninsular Malaysia to RM4.72 per litre in recent weekly adjustments (as of mid-March 2026). This has ballooned the monthly subsidy burden to over RM3.2 billion, with petrol subsidies at RM2 billion and diesel at RM1.2 billion, a sharp rise from earlier levels of about RM700 million.

At the heart of this system stands Petronas Dagangan Berhad (PDB), the downstream retail arm of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas). As Malaysia’s leading fuel retailer with a vast network of over 1,000 stations, PDB plays a dominant role in domestic fuel distribution and sales. In FY2025, PDB reported net profit of approximately RM1.10 billion, up slightly from the prior year, driven by revenue of RM38.27 billion and a 2% increase in sales volume, despite margin pressures in retail segments. PDB’s performance underscores Petronas’s integrated strength with upstream production feeds refining and retail, while dividends help fund national coffers, which include subsidy offsets.

However, this dominance, combined with heavy government intervention via the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), limits pure market dynamics in domestic fuel retail. While competitors like Shell, Caltex (now Chevron), Petron, and others operate hundreds of stations and compete through branding, loyalty programs, and service quality, pricing at the pump largely follows government-set rates. Subsidized RON95 caps distort incentives for aggressive competition, as stations align with fixed benchmarks rather than freely undercutting or innovating on price.

Petronas bears significant social responsibility as a state-owned entity. Beyond generating profits and contributing billions in dividends and taxes annually, it supports community initiatives through Yayasan PETRONAS, focusing on education, well-being, and environmental efforts. However, the current subsidy-heavy model, while shielding consumers from full global volatility, creates inefficiencies: universal caps disproportionately benefit higher-income groups, encourage overconsumption, and strain fiscal resources amid energy transition needs. This can clearly be seen today with the public using much higher levels of fuel than their ASEAN counterparts, who are preparing for fuel shortages.

Domestic Reforms

Greater domestic competition could harness market mechanisms to regulate prices more effectively, delivering broader public benefits.

Fairer and potentially lower costs: Freer entry for new players or deregulation in unsubsidized segments could pressure margins, spur efficiency, and encourage innovations like expanded EV charging, biofuels, or superior service. Consumers might see better value in non-subsidized fuels, reducing reliance on subsidies.

Fiscal sustainability: Shifting toward targeted aid (e.g., direct transfers for low-income households) instead of blanket price controls could ease the subsidy load, freeing funds for infrastructure, healthcare, renewables, or debt reduction—aligning with Petronas’s role in national energy security.

Enhanced equity and responsibility: Competition would promote rural access improvements, cleaner energy options, and responsiveness to consumer needs, fulfilling Petronas’s mandate to create shared value.

Precedents exist: Petronas is preparing for full gas market liberalization in Peninsular Malaysia by 2028, introducing open pricing, third-party access, and new importers. Similar reforms in fuel retail could build on this, modernizing downstream operations without dismantling Petronas’s strengths.

Pathways forward include easing licensing barriers, ensuring fair infrastructure access for competitors, and phasing deregulation for non-essential fuels while safeguarding vulnerable groups via BUDI95 quotas (e.g., 300 litres monthly per eligible driver). Government oversight would maintain energy security and prevent monopolistic abuses.

Reform does not mean weakening Petronas but empowering it to evolve in a more competitive, market-responsive landscape. In the 2026 volatile environment with global risks threatening further price spikes, such changes could position Petronas as a true national asset which is profitable, resilient, and genuinely beneficial to Malaysians through affordability, innovation, and sustainable energy access. Domestic reform is not just feasible; it could transform subsidy strain into opportunity, ensuring fuel serves the public interest more equitably and efficiently.

These are the hard reforms that must come about to make the nation competitive with community equity.