Murray Hunter

Murray Hunter

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Gopal Raj Kumar
7h

Leaving it the way it is could also benefit the public as it has for a long time. Much depends on which sector of the public you refer to as 'the public'. And what you mean by 'benefit'. Is there a suggestion there that Petronas in its current form is not benefitting the public?

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