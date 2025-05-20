While researching about Donald Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal”, I wanted to put the argument that the tariffs move was a classic expression of the “Art of the Deal”. I wanted to argue that “The Art of the Deal” will become one of the classics of management writing.

Anyway save that for another time….

Then I came upon this film starring Ron Howard, and Johhny Depp, among others. Its a parody movie written by Joe Randozzo, who has captured Trumps personality and manner and put it into an eggagerated form.

The movie is based upon the 1986 book The Art of the Deal. The film was made in 2016 just and reoeased during the campaign.

The movie is a must see.

