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Gopal Raj Kumar's avatar
Gopal Raj Kumar
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Who cares. This is no epiphany as to where the loyalties of the Malaysian Chinese have always been. This article is not enlightenment. The Malaysian Chinese always have and always will direct their preferences and loyalties to each other in the advancement of Chinese chauvinism. And whenever one points it out, they are called racists. No they are realists and hence the response "who cares?". LKY considered and rightfully and rightfully so, persons as this man to be Trojans of communist Chinese expansionism in what they called Nanyang. Those territories they claimed in the South Seas. Clearly regardless of what he called himself and Malaysia to him, he was not Malaysian and the country did not belong to him.

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