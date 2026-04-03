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Every year, somewhere in Kuala Lumpur, ceremonies take place. Schoolchildren are brought to a grave. Speeches are made. The word 族魂 — Soul of the Malaysian Chinese — is invoked with the gravity of a benediction. Lim Lian Geok is held up, again, as the proof of everything the Chinese education movement stands for: the sacrifice, the struggle, the eternal rightness of the cause.

The problem is that, as it is practised today, the cause has almost nothing to do with the man.

What gets left out of the speeches — consistently, carefully, year after year — is what Lim Lian Geok actually believed. Not what is convenient to remember. What he actually believed and said and did.

The Man They Don’t Quote

In 1952, Lim Lian Geok pushed for the Malayanisation of Chinese school textbooks. Not because he was pressured into it. Because he believed it. His argument was direct: the existing books were written and published in China, oriented toward Chinese children in China, and had no relevance to children growing up in Malaya. He explicitly said that the purpose of reforming the curriculum was to “imbue the younger generation with a sense of loyalty to Malaya.”

In 1956, he was invited to address the readers of Utusan Melayu on Hari Raya Aidilfitri. He wrote that message in Jawi script. He called on the “migrant people” to cultivate the outlook that Malaya was their first homeland — that their descendants were the sons and daughters of Malaya, not of China. He was not coerced. He volunteered.

In the same period, he endorsed promoting Tamil and Malay mother-tongue education at the secondary level — not just Chinese. He spoke at the Congress of the Selangor Tamil School Teachers’ Association. He understood that cultural pluralism required advocacy across communities, not just for his own.

Some will say all of this was performance — a moderate facade over Chinese communal interests. That reading collapses under one simple fact. When the government stripped his citizenship in 1961, there was an obvious exit: go back to China, where he was born. He refused. He said: “I do not give up. I do not escape or leave my country.” He lived stateless in Malaysia for 24 years until his death. You don’t spend 24 years stateless in the country you were loyal to. You either mean it or you don’t. He meant it.

This is not a fringe reading. This is the documented record. He was a Malayan nationalist who happened to run the Chinese school teachers’ association. The distinction matters enormously.

What He Was Actually Fighting

Lim Lian Geok’s citizenship was stripped in August 1961. His teaching permit was revoked. The government did this because it opposed the Rahman Talib Report of 1960 and the Education Act of 1961, which required Chinese secondary schools to convert to national-medium instruction or face total government funding cuts. This was a coercive mechanism. It was punitive. It was wrong, and his resistance to it was principled.

But here is what the education establishment never tells you: Lim Lian Geok said no to a specific mechanism — the forced conversion of schools through financial strangulation. He did not reject the principle of Chinese education within a shared national space. He did not say that Malayan children should be educated in content oriented toward China. He said the opposite of that.

Opposition to coercion is not the same as opposition to integration. They are completely different positions. The establishment has spent sixty years pretending they are the same thing. They are not.

One more thing before we get to the most damning exhibit. This piece is not an argument against Chinese schools. It is not an argument against mother-tongue education. Lim Lian Geok believed in both, and so does this piece. This is an argument about institutional honesty — about whether the people running the movement in his name have been faithful to what he actually stood for. Anyone who reads this as an attack on Chinese education has either not read carefully or is choosing not to.

Three Pages of Jawi

In 2019, the Ministry of Education began implementing khat — Jawi calligraphy — in a Chinese-language textbook. Three pages. In a textbook of over a hundred pages. The policy was originally approved in 2012 under the previous Najib administration. Dong Zong said nothing then. It was only when a new government actually moved to implement it that the resistance mobilised.

The Chinese education establishment went to war. A photo went viral: a group of men at a press conference, arms locked, united in opposition. Mahathir Mohamad — no advocate for vernacular schools throughout his long career — called the organisation racist. His party’s youth wing petitioned to have it banned.

Three pages.

Lim Lian Geok wrote his Hari Raya message in Jawi script. He did it voluntarily. He did it as a statement of communal solidarity and Malayan identity. He saw writing in his neighbours’ language in the script as an act of nation-building.

The institution that invokes his name every year went to war over three pages of it in a textbook.

If that irony is lost on the establishment, it should not be lost on anyone else.

A Pattern, Not an Aberration

The khat episode is not an outlier. It is the clearest example of a consistent pattern.

When the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013–2025 proposed increasing Bahasa Malaysia teaching hours in Chinese schools from 180 to 270 minutes per week, the Chinese education establishment organised the 728 Assembly in July 2013 — 1,100 groups, 2,000 attendees — to protest. More instruction in the national language. That was the hill.

When proposals emerged to merge zero-enrolment Chinese schools — schools with no students — into viable institutions, the policy response was categorical: not even one school to be demolished. Schools with no children must be preserved in principle.

When the question of teaching mathematics and science in English arose, the answer was no — mother-tongue instruction, exclusively, for all subjects.

Each time, Lim Lian Geok’s legacy was somewhere in the room. His actual position — that Chinese school content should be Malayan in orientation, not Chinese — was not.

Meanwhile, individual Chinese Malaysian politicians occasionally make gestures of cross-communal solidarity — wearing traditional Malay attire, showing up in someone else’s cultural space, signalling that they belong to this country and not just to their own community. These gestures also draw criticism from multiple directions. But the impulse is real. It is the same impulse Lim Lian Geok had when he sat down to write a Hari Raya greeting in Jawi for a Malay newspaper. That impulse is alive in Malaysian Chinese society. The education establishment has spent sixty years trying to route around it.

There is one more objection worth addressing, because you will hear it. The argument goes: if my child learns Jawi, they will become Malay. If they spend more time in Bahasa Malaysia, they will lose their Chineseness. This is not an educational argument. It is a confession. It concedes that Chinese Malaysian identity is so fragile that it cannot survive three pages of calligraphy in a textbook. It concedes that Lim Lian Geok — who wrote in Jawi, who spoke at Tamil teachers’ conferences, who immersed himself in the national conversation — somehow did not know what he was risking. He knew exactly what he was doing. He did it anyway. Because a culture confident in itself does not need walls. Only a culture that has been taught to fear its neighbours does. And the people doing the teaching, it turns out, are not the government. They are the institutions that profit from the fear.

Which brings us to the MCA. Malaysia’s oldest Chinese political party publicly defended Dong Zong’s opposition to khat in 2019, framing it as protecting Chinese education from Islamisation. Party president Wee Ka Siong insisted MCA had never opposed Jawi — they only opposed making it mandatory. What he did not mention is that MCA’s own Deputy Education Minister, Chong Sin Woon, sat in the Education Ministry curriculum committee in September 2015 and approved the very same Jawi curriculum they were now opposing. Chong signed off on it in government. Wee defended the opposition to it in 2019. Two different MCA men, four years apart, on opposite sides of the same policy — one approving it quietly in cabinet, the other exploiting the community’s fear of it on the campaign trail. They said nothing for four years, then turned that fear into an electoral weapon during the Tanjung Piai by-election the moment it became useful. The fear that Jawi would erase Chinese identity was not an organic community concern. It was manufactured, amplified, and deployed on schedule. The establishment did not protect Chinese Malaysians from that manipulation. It participated in it.

The Citizenship Nobody Demands

The Malaysian government stripped Lim Lian Geok of his citizenship in 1961. He died in December 1985 — still stateless, still without his teaching permit, still carrying the injustice of what was done to him. His citizenship has never been posthumously restored. This is a genuine wrong. It has never been corrected.

The education establishment that venerates him annually — that names foundations after him, that builds memorials for him, that drags out his memory every time it wants to shut down a policy discussion — has never made this a non-negotiable political demand. Not a campaign issue. Not a red line. Not a condition.

It is easier, evidently, to use a man as a symbol than actually to fight for the justice owed to him.

This is not a minor point. It tells you something about the relationship between the institution and the man. The institution needs his image. It does not particularly need his legacy.

The Question Nobody Wants to Answer

So here it is. If the Chinese education establishment genuinely venerated Lim Lian Geok — if they took seriously the man’s actual documented positions rather than just his martyrdom — what would Chinese education in Malaysia look like today?

It would not use a curriculum increasingly aligned with Simplified Chinese and PRC cultural content. It would not resist every modest increase in Bahasa Malaysia instruction as an existential threat. It would not treat a few pages of Jawi calligraphy as a declaration of war. It would not keep zero-enrolment schools open as institutional trophies while children in those communities have nowhere adequate to study.

Lim Lian Geok warned in 1952 that Chinese school content was oriented toward China, not Malaya. That was the problem he identified. Seventy years later, the drift has only deepened. The man who said Chinese children should grow up as sons and daughters of Malaya has become the mascot of a movement that is producing something closer to the opposite.

Here is the final irony, and it is spectacular. At the start of this year, photos went viral of Chinese primary school classrooms filled with non-Chinese children. This was not an aberration. Non-Chinese enrolment in Chinese primary schools has grown from 3–6% in the 1990s to roughly 20% nationally by 2020 — a 484% increase in the non-Chinese pupil population. In Sarawak’s Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions alone, Bumiputera pupils now make up nearly 40% of new SJKC enrolment as of this year. At some schools, non-Chinese children make up more than 60% of enrolment. Chinese primary schools have quietly become Malaysia’s most ethnically diverse primary schools. The national schools built to educate all Malaysians are now more ethnically monolithic — Bumiputera students make up 95% of their enrolment — than the supposedly ethnic Chinese institutions.

The same story is playing out at the secondary level. In November 2024, a Malay student, Ahmad Khidir Ahmad Nazri, went viral after winning five awards, including Top Student and Best in Year at SMJK Heng Ee — one of Penang’s most prestigious Chinese-heritage secondary schools. His story shocked many people. It should not have. It is the logical endpoint of what these schools have actually become: institutions where children of all races compete, excel, and thrive together. That is what Lim Lian Geok said he wanted in 1952.

The schools Lim Lian Geok fought for have drifted, by demographic accident, toward something close to what he actually wanted: Malayan schools where children of all races sit together. The establishment’s response to this extraordinary development is to resist any curriculum adjustment that would acknowledge or honour what these schools have actually become. They want the enrolment numbers as proof of legitimacy. They refuse to accept the policy implications that come with those numbers. And while Malay and Indian children fill these classrooms, the curriculum in the independent schools — the ones Dong Zong controls most tightly — is openly described as drawing from educational materials originating in China and Taiwan. Non-Chinese children are being educated in a curriculum oriented toward countries their families have no connection to. That is not stewardship. That is the exploitation of an institution for purposes it has already outgrown.

One objection remains. Some will say his positions were a product of the 1950s — a different era, different stakes, not applicable now. Fine. But the establishment does not apply that logic to his suffering. Every December, they invoke his martyrdom as directly relevant to 2026. They invoke his stripped citizenship as a wound that still bleeds. They cannot simultaneously claim his victimhood is timeless and his actual positions are historically dated. Either Lim Lian Geok speaks to the present, or he doesn’t. They made that choice themselves. The rest of us are just taking them at their word.

The Chinese education establishment has done to Lim Lian Geok exactly what they accuse successive Malaysian governments of doing to Chinese schools: exploited what was convenient, discarded what was not, and dressed the result up in the language of principle.

The man deserves better than to be a shield. He also deserves his citizenship back. Both of those things remain unaddressed.

The institution that claims to speak in his name should start with one and explain why it has not done the other.

KL Pundit is a scholar based in Malaysia. He writes on contemporary affairs, history, and politics.