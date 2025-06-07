Share

Kota Kinabalu –

The recent statement by STAR Deputy President Datuk Kenny Chua, that appeared in the Daily Express, praising the Sabah Development Bank’s (SDBank) recovery as a hallmark of GRS’s so-called “economic reform agenda,” is not only misleading—it is a blatant attempt to whitewash the past and rewrite history for political convenience.

Let us be absolutely clear: the Sabah Development Bank scandal was not inherited by GRS—it was engineered over time by the very same political actors who now claim to be fixing it.

Both Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Finance Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun were senior Cabinet members during the Barisan Nasional (BN) era, a period when many of Sabah’s state-linked companies—including SDBank—fell into decline through mismanagement, political interference, and abuse of public trust.

Masidi’s Own Admission: A Decades-Long Financial Fraud

In July 2024, Datuk Masidi himself admitted before the Sabah State Assembly that over RM5 billion in non-performing loans—representing 75% of SDBank’s total loan portfolio—had been hidden for years through what he described as “creative accounting.” This practice involved issuing fresh loans to defaulters so that overdue payments could be masked, thereby artificially inflating SDBank’s performance and hiding its actual losses.

Masidi described the situation as a “governance nightmare,” citing a total collapse in risk management, internal controls, and oversight. The bank, he said, had become known in the market as a “bank of last resort”—where politically connected borrowers, unqualified and unchecked, took loans with little to no fear of legal consequence or accountability.

What Masidi failed to mention, however, is this: he was a key part of the very administration that presided over this financial disaster. Hajiji, too, held various ministerial positions during the BN government’s long rule in Sabah. For them now to claim credit for “reforming” what they helped enable is political hypocrisy of the highest order.

One Case Does Not Make a Reform Agenda

Let us be honest: While any financial recovery at SDBank is welcome, this is not proof of a wider reform agenda. If anything, it is a belated response to a long-festering problem—one that the same political class allowed to grow unchecked for nearly two decades.

Where are the reforms in:

Sabah’s electricity sector, which continues to suffer from blackouts and underinvestment?

Water infrastructure, where chronic shortages plague even urban centres?

Public transparency, with no independent audits published for other GLCs or departments?

Anti-corruption enforcement, when the public still sees politically connected individuals go unpunished?

SDBank’s restructuring—led by a new management team and board only installed in mid-2023—cannot be used to launder GRS’s legacy of failure.

“Sabah First” Cannot Be a Slogan of Convenience

The claim that SDBank now operates on a “Sabah First” basis rings hollow when viewed in context. If Sabah’s interests truly came first, then:

Why were billions in public funds ever loaned to West Malaysian tycoons with no ties to local development?

Why were there no interventions when these practices were actively taking place under the watch of BN and early GRS leaders?

You cannot suddenly invoke “Sabah First” when you were Sabah Last for decades.

Conclusion: Reform Requires Accountability, Not Reinvention

Real reform begins with truth and accountability—not reinvention and repackaged narratives. Sabahans are not so easily fooled. They know that the same political elites responsible for past misgovernance are now trying to rebrand themselves as reformers, hoping one bank’s restructuring can erase years of systemic failure.

We say: No more political amnesia. No more recycled promises.

If GRS is serious about reform, it must go beyond slogans and spin. It must hold those responsible to account—including those in its own ranks—and restore institutional integrity across all levels of government.

Until then, the people of Sabah will not—and should not—be swayed by hollow victories over crises they helped create.

Daniel John Jambun

President

Borneo's Plight in Malaysia foundation (BoPiMaFo)

