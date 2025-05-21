Share

Dr. Azly Rahman on Malaysia's Hypermodernity & Democratic Struggles | TheGoodCastShow 🇲🇾 In this thought-provoking episode of TheGoodCastShow, we sit down with esteemed scholar and thinker Dr. Azly Rahman for a deep dive into Malaysia’s evolving identity. We explore the concept of hypermodernity and how it intersects—often uncomfortably—with Malaysia’s democratic ideals. 🧠 From the shifting sands of race relations to the transformation of national values, Dr. Azly unpacks the complex journey of a nation caught between tradition, modernity, and the forces of globalization. What has changed since Malaysia’s formative years? What has been lost, gained, or redefined?

